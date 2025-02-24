Sevilla vs Mallorca: Clash For Vital LaLiga Points–Prediction, Lineups & Betting Insights

Historically, Sevilla have dominated this fixture, winning 17 out of the 37 encounters. Mallorca have managed eight victories, while 12 matches have ended in a draw.

Sevilla will take on Mallorca in their LaLiga 2024/25 season clash at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The match, set to kick off at 1:30 AM IST, promises to be a crucial encounter as both teams look to gain valuable points.

Current Form & Standings

Sevilla currently sit in 13th place on the points table with 31 points from 24 matches. Their season has been inconsistent, with eight wins, seven draws, and nine losses. However, they come into this fixture on the back of a confidence-boosting victory against Real Valladolid in their last league game.

On the other hand, Mallorca are in seventh place with 34 points from 24 matches. They have won 10 matches, drawn four, and lost 10 so far. Their recent form has been shaky, losing three consecutive away matches. However, they secured a vital win against UD Las Palmas in their last outing, which could provide momentum heading into this match.

Head-to-Head & Previous Encounters

Historically, Sevilla have dominated this fixture, winning 17 out of the 37 encounters. Mallorca have managed eight victories, while 12 matches have ended in a draw. The last time these two sides met earlier this season, the game ended in a draw at Mallorca’s home. In the previous campaign, both teams won their respective home fixtures against each other.

Team News & Key Players

Sevilla will be without Nianzou, Sambi Lokonga, and Adams due to injuries, while Mallorca will miss Manu Morlanes.

Key Players to Watch:

Dodi Lukebakio (Sevilla): The attacker has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing one assist in 25 matches across all competitions. His dribbling, finishing, and pace will be crucial for Sevilla.

Vedat Muriqi (Mallorca): The forward has scored six goals and registered two assists in 21 matches this season. His aerial prowess and ability to hold up play make him a major threat to Sevilla's defense.

Match Prediction & Betting Tips

Sevilla’s home form and Mallorca’s poor away record give the hosts an edge. Mallorca have lost their last three away matches, which could work in Sevilla’s favor. The betting odds favor a Sevilla win at 2.13 (1xBet). Additionally, odds for both teams not scoring stand at 1.66 (1xBet).

Prediction: Sevilla 1-0 Mallorca.

Expected Lineups

Sevilla (4-2-3-1):

Nyland; Marcao, Bade, Kike Salas, Adria Pedrosa; Gudelj, Sow; Lukebakio, Saul, Vargas; Isaac Romero

Mallorca (4-4-2):

Rajkovic; Gonzalez, Valjent, Raillo, Costa; Larin, Dani Rodriguez, Mascarell, Antonio Sanchez; Muriqi, Darder

Broadcast & Telecast Details

India: GXR World

GXR World UK: Premier Sports, ITV

Premier Sports, ITV USA: ESPN+

ESPN+ Nigeria: SuperSport

With Sevilla looking to capitalize on their home advantage and Mallorca struggling on the road, this fixture promises to be an intense battle. Will Sevilla rise to the occasion, or can Mallorca defy the odds and secure a much-needed victory? Football fans will eagerly await the result of this exciting LaLiga clash.

