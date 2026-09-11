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Home > Sports News > Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile

Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile

Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Sevilla will take on Valencia in La Liga on Friday, September 11, with the hosts looking to strengthen their position near the top of the league table. Sevilla have seven points from their opening games and are sixth, while Valencia are struggling at the bottom with just one point. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news and key stats.

Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile
Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 23:51 IST

Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Sevilla will take on Valencia in La Liga on Friday, September 11, with the hosts looking to strengthen their position near the top of the league table. Sevilla have seven points from their opening games and are sixth, while Valencia are struggling at the bottom with just one point. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news and key stats.

Sevilla vs Valencia La Liga Match Details

  • Match: Sevilla vs Valencia, La Liga 2026-27
  • Date: Friday, September 11, 2026
  • Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (3:00 PM ET)

Where to Watch Sevilla vs Valencia Live on TV?

In the United States, the Sevilla vs Valencia La Liga match will be available on ESPN+ and Fubo TV. There is no broadcast of the match on TV in India.

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How to Watch Sevilla vs Valencia Live Streaming?

Fans in the United States can watch Sevilla vs Valencia live streaming on ESPN+. Viewers can also sign in to ESPN using their Fubo account to access the match. In India the match will be live streamed on FanCode app.

Sevilla vs Valencia Team News

Sevilla will be without Ruben Vargas and Arouna Sangante, who are both ruled out for the La Liga clash. Valencia also have several players unavailable, with Umar Sadiq, Dimitri Foulquier, Luis Rioja, Guido Rodriguez and Mouctar Diakhaby all listed as out.

Sevilla vs Valencia Injury Report

Sevilla FC: Ruben Vargas, Arouna Sangante.

Valencia CF: Umar Sadiq, Dimitri Foulquier, Luis Rioja, Guido Rodriguez, Mouctar Diakhaby.

Sevilla vs Valencia Stats to Know

  • Isaac Romero Bernal: Sevilla’s leading scorer with one goal in four games.
  • Sevilla Goal Difference: +1, fifth-best in the league.
  • Umar Sadiq: Valencia’s leading scorer with one goal in three games.
  • Valencia Goal Difference: -8, the worst in the league.

Can Sevilla Close the Gap at the Top of La Liga?

Sevilla head into the fixture in a significantly stronger position, having collected seven points and sitting sixth in the standings. Their positive goal difference also highlights their solid start. Valencia, meanwhile, have managed just one point and have the league’s worst goal difference at -8. Sevilla will therefore be favourites to claim another important result and move closer to the leading teams.

Sevilla vs Valencia: All You Need to Know

The La Liga encounter between Sevilla and Valencia will take place at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday, September 11. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, September 12, corresponding to 3:00 PM ET in the United States. US viewers can follow the game on ESPN+ and Fubo TV, while ESPN’s streaming platform will provide live coverage.

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Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile
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Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile
Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile
Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile
Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile
Sevilla vs Valencia Match Preview, Live Streaming: Can Sevilla Close Gap at Top of La Liga? Check When and Where to Watch on TV, Laptop, Mobile

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