Shadman Islam Scores Second Test Century As Bangladesh Dominates Zimbabwe In Chattogram

Shadman Islam slams second Test ton and crosses 1,000 runs as Bangladesh shines in 2nd Test against Zimbabwe; Taijul Islam claims six wickets to dominate Day 2.

Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam played a remarkable knock to score his second Test century, helping his team take strong control in the ongoing second Test match against Zimbabwe in Chattogram. He also reached a personal milestone, going past 1,000 Test runs during this impressive innings.

The young left-hander looked confident from the start, showing positive intent as he partnered with fellow opener Anamul Haque, who scored 39 runs. The two put together a solid opening partnership of 118 runs, taking Bangladesh to 105/0 at lunch on Day 2. Shadman brought up his hundred in the second session, continuing to build the innings with Mominul Haque as they added over 50 runs for the second wicket.

2021 ⏩ 2025 Shadman Islam scored his second Test hundred, and just like the first, it comes against Zimbabwe 👏#BANvsZIM #Cricket pic.twitter.com/xL5isK1cBF Advertisement · Scroll to continue — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) April 29, 2025

Meanwhile, in Zimbabwe’s first innings, it was Taijul Islam who stood out with the ball. The experienced spinner picked up six wickets for just 60 runs, registering his 16th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. He wrapped up Zimbabwe’s innings quickly on the second morning, taking the final wicket on the first ball of Day 2. Blessing Muzarabani edged a turning delivery to the keeper, ending Zimbabwe’s innings at 227/10, the same score at which they had ended Day 1 with nine wickets down.

Zimbabwe had won the toss and decided to bat first but failed to post a big total, thanks to Taijul’s outstanding spell. In reply, Bangladesh’s top-order responded brilliantly, with Shadman leading the way.

With both Shadman’s batting milestone and Taijul’s bowling brilliance, Bangladesh looks well-positioned in the match as they aim to wrap up the series in style.

ALSO READ: R. Ashwin And R. Sreejesh Honored With Padma Shri At Rashtrapati Bhavan Ceremony