Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma created history as she became the first Woman batter to score a century at the Asian Games. The hard-hitting opening batter from the Indian team achieved this feat in the semi-final of the continental games against Bangladesh. The right-hander reached the triple-digit mark in only 49 balls, providing a strong finish to the innings. Shafali, along with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order, scored 72 runs in the first six overs before the left-hander lost her wicket.
The rate of scoring at the opposite end remained pretty slow; however, Verma continued playing her shots. Thanks to her historic century, the Indian team reached a total of 195 runs at the end of the first innings.
Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma Creates History With Century
Shafali Verma scored a 49-ball century at the Asian Games 2026 against Bangladesh in the second semi-final. With this century, she became the first woman batter to reach the triple-digit mark in the history of the continental games. In her knock, the right-hander struck nine sixes and three fours while striking at a rate of more than 200.
After sharing a 72-run opening stand, Shafali saw Gunalan Kamalini lose her wicket after a scratchy knock. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too had a poor start to her innings and could only manage to score 40 runs off 33 balls before being dismissed. Richa Ghosh could not provide much in her four-ball stay at the crease, while Bharati Fulmali struck a six in her five-ball knock.
Despite the century from Shafali, the Indian team could not breach the 200-run mark with wickets falling at the other end.
India Women vs Bangladesh Women
With the ball in hand, the Indian team had a perfect start in the second innings. Having set a mammoth target of 196 runs, Team India struck at regular intervals with each of the five bowlers picking a wicket each.
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Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.