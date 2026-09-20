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Home > Sports News > Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh

Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh

Shafali Verma scripted history in India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 semi-final, smashing a record-breaking 49-ball century. The Indian opener became the first woman batter to score a hundred at the Asian Games, helping India post 195 and dominate Bangladesh.

Shafali Verma became the first Woman batter to score a century in the Asian Games. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen
Shafali Verma became the first Woman batter to score a century in the Asian Games. Image Credit: X/@BCCIWomen

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-09-20 12:55 IST

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma created history as she became the first Woman batter to score a century at the Asian Games. The hard-hitting opening batter from the Indian team achieved this feat in the semi-final of the continental games against Bangladesh. The right-hander reached the triple-digit mark in only 49 balls, providing a strong finish to the innings. Shafali, along with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order, scored 72 runs in the first six overs before the left-hander lost her wicket.

The rate of scoring at the opposite end remained pretty slow; however, Verma continued playing her shots. Thanks to her historic century, the Indian team reached a total of 195 runs at the end of the first innings. 

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Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma Creates History With Century

Shafali Verma scored a 49-ball century at the Asian Games 2026 against Bangladesh in the second semi-final. With this century, she became the first woman batter to reach the triple-digit mark in the history of the continental games. In her knock, the right-hander struck nine sixes and three fours while striking at a rate of more than 200. 

After sharing a 72-run opening stand, Shafali saw Gunalan Kamalini lose her wicket after a scratchy knock. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too had a poor start to her innings and could only manage to score 40 runs off 33 balls before being dismissed. Richa Ghosh could not provide much in her four-ball stay at the crease, while Bharati Fulmali struck a six in her five-ball knock. 

Despite the century from Shafali, the Indian team could not breach the 200-run mark with wickets falling at the other end. 

India Women vs Bangladesh Women

With the ball in hand, the Indian team had a perfect start in the second innings. Having set a mammoth target of 196 runs, Team India struck at regular intervals with each of the five bowlers picking a wicket each. 

Also Read: ENG vs SL: England Dethrone India To Become No.1 Ranked T20I Side After 3-0 Series Sweep Over Sri Lanka

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Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh
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Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh
Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh
Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh
Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh
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