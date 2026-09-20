Shafali Verma Creates History! India Star Smashes First-Ever Women’s Asian Games Century vs Bangladesh

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma created history as she became the first Woman batter to score a century at the Asian Games. The hard-hitting opening batter from the Indian team achieved this feat in the semi-final of the continental games against Bangladesh. The right-hander reached the triple-digit mark in only 49 balls, providing a strong finish to the innings. Shafali, along with Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order, scored 72 runs in the first six overs before the left-hander lost her wicket.

The rate of scoring at the opposite end remained pretty slow; however, Verma continued playing her shots. Thanks to her historic century, the Indian team reached a total of 195 runs at the end of the first innings.

Asian Games 2026: Shafali Verma Creates History With Century

Shafali Verma scored a 49-ball century at the Asian Games 2026 against Bangladesh in the second semi-final. With this century, she became the first woman batter to reach the triple-digit mark in the history of the continental games. In her knock, the right-hander struck nine sixes and three fours while striking at a rate of more than 200.

After sharing a 72-run opening stand, Shafali saw Gunalan Kamalini lose her wicket after a scratchy knock. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur too had a poor start to her innings and could only manage to score 40 runs off 33 balls before being dismissed. Richa Ghosh could not provide much in her four-ball stay at the crease, while Bharati Fulmali struck a six in her five-ball knock.

Despite the century from Shafali, the Indian team could not breach the 200-run mark with wickets falling at the other end.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women

With the ball in hand, the Indian team had a perfect start in the second innings. Having set a mammoth target of 196 runs, Team India struck at regular intervals with each of the five bowlers picking a wicket each.

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