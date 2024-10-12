Shafali Verma On T20 WC 2024 Clash With Australia: The Aim Is To…

The result of the IND-W vs AUS-W match will be crucial in determining which two of the five teams from Group A progress to the semi-finals.

Ahead of an all-important clash against Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, India opener Shafali Verma talked about how the team is gearing up for the upcoming challenge in Sharjah. India and Australia will lock horns with each other in the 18th match of the ongoing marquee event at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

“We have a good team right now and that’s because we don’t just go in predetermined. Whoever looks in good touch on that particular day, we just try to rotate the strike and let them play as many deliveries as possible. And yeah, she’s (Smriti Mandhana) hitting the spinners quite well, so that’s a positive sign. And we just try to give a good start for the team which in turn produces good innings and ultimately we are able to put a good score on the board. So our aim is just to do well for our team and back our strength,” Shafali said while speaking on Star Sports.

Further, the right-hand batter spoke on the playing conditions in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), saying, “I think we’re used to the conditions here, maybe because of that, we are able to run well between the wickets. But we just try to take the first run fast because the ground here is massive, it’s about 70 meters if I’m not wrong. So we try to take the first run fast. It’s very difficult to hit a six. But are looking forward to taking quick singles.”

The result of the IND-W vs AUS-W match will be crucial in determining which two of the five teams from Group A progress to the semi-finals. While Sri Lanka are already out of the running after three losses, India, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan are still in the race for the semi-finals.

India’s Net Run Rate (NRR) was hurt after their opening 58-run loss to New Zealand, dropping to -2.9. It slightly improved after a six-wicket win over Pakistan but shot up to +0.57 following a dominant 82-run victory over Sri Lanka. Even a narrow loss to Australia could see India qualify, as long as the damage to their NRR is minimal.

A win against Australia on Sunday would give India the best chance to qualify, as they would finish with six points. If New Zealand lose at least one of their remaining two games, India would qualify directly on points without worrying about the NRR in this scenario.

The Net Run Rate will come into play for India if there is a three-way tie on six points with Australia and New Zealand. Australia’s current NRR is +2.78, giving them a strong advantage. New Zealand’s NRR stands at -0.05 but if they win their last two games, they can challenge India for the second spot.

New Zealand can surpass India’s NRR if they win against Pakistan and Sri Lanka by a combined margin of 38 runs more than India’s margin of victory over Australia. New Zealand have the advantage of playing the last group match against Pakistan.

Pakistan have an NRR of -0.48 and can reach a maximum of four points provided they beat New Zealand, meaning they have a very slim chance of making the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, India, courtesy of their handsome win over Sri Lanka, can still qualify for the semi-finals with four points if New Zealand lose at least one of their remaining two matches and India avoid a huge defeat against Australia. In this case, the second semi-final spot behind Australia could be decided by NRR among India, New Zealand and Pakistan

(With inputs from ANI)