Shafali Verma Receives ICC Reprimand: Why Was India Women Star Sanctioned Against Zimbabwe?

India vs Zimbabwe: Indian women’s cricket team batter Shafali Verma has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe in Raipur on Sunday.

Verma was found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to Verma’s disciplinary record. It was her first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 12th over of the first innings of the second T20I between India and Zimbabwe. After dropping Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano at mid-off off Sree Charani’s bowling, Verma threw the ball into the ground in frustration.

Verma admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by G.S. Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, eliminating the need for a formal hearing.

India defeated Zimbabwe by nine wickets in the second women’s T20I in Raipur on Sunday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Chasing 103, India reached the target in just 8.5 overs, with Shafali Verma scoring 55 off 25 balls and skipper Smriti Mandhana remaining unbeaten on 47 off 25 balls. Shafali and Mandhana added 96 runs for the opening wicket before Beloved Biza dismissed Shafali.

Earlier, Zimbabwe managed 102/8 in 20 overs, with Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano scoring 34 and skipper Josephine Nkomo remaining unbeaten on 27. Niki Prasad led India’s bowling effort with figures of 2/7 in two overs.

The victory marked India’s 17th T20I win in 2026, their highest tally in a calendar year, surpassing their previous record of 16 wins in 2018. The 96-run partnership was also Mandhana and Shafali’s ninth 50-plus stand of the year, making them the most prolific batting pair in women’s T20Is in a calendar year. They also became the first pair to score more than 1,000 runs together in women’s T20Is in a calendar year.

Shafali, who has scored 922 runs in 26 innings in 2026, registered her ninth fifty-plus score of the year, surpassing Mandhana’s record of eight such scores in 2024.