Sunday, October 13, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Shafali Verma: We Will Focus On Net Run Rate Against Australia

India and Australia will lock horns with each other in the 18th match of the ongoing marquee event at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 13).

Shafali Verma: We Will Focus On Net Run Rate Against Australia

Ahead of the clash against Australia in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 at the United Arab Emirates, Indian opener Shafali Verma said that the team’s focus will be on net run rate in the upcoming match against the defending champions. India and Australia will lock horns with each other in the 18th match of the ongoing marquee event at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday (October 13).

“We all know that net run rate is going on and we keep playing it. And I think if you are playing in the Indian team, you don’t need to tell us that you’re below the NRR. Because everyone is very mature and everyone is seeing everything. So, I think it’s not something to say. But of course, we have the NRR in our minds. And we’ll keep a focus on it,” Shafali Verma said as quoted by the ICC.

Two competition heavyweights go head-to-head in a match-up that will have major ramifications on who reaches the semi-finals. India’s first-up loss to New Zealand means they desperately need a victory here to boost their chances of making it to the knockout stages.

While they could lose this and still qualify, a win will give them the best chance as it will draw them level with Australia on six points and give their net run rate a boost.

While Australia are unbeaten in the UAE and impressed so far with three consecutive victories, they do have some fresh headaches with injuries to skipper Alyssa Healy and pacer Tayla Vlaeminck to deal with.

The six-time champions have excellent depth in their squad, with the likes of Grace Harris, Kim Garth and Darcie Brown waiting in the wings and ready to move into the starting XI if required.

One thing can be assured, this will be an enthralling contest as the ongoing rivalry between India and Australia continues. Australian spinner Ashley Gardner is hoping that every player in the team will perform in the fixture against Women in Blue.

“Our focus is solely on India and whatever the team makeup is, I’m sure everyone that is in the XI will do a fantastic job,” Ashley Gardner said.

MUST READ | England’s Nat Sciver-Brunt On WT20 WC Campaign: We Are Happy

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

Cricket ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Shafali Verma
