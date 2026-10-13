Shafali Verma Wins ICC Women’s Player of the Month September 2026 After Asia Cup and Asian Games Heroics

Indian opener Shafali Verma has been awarded the ‘ICC Women’s Player of the Month’ for September 2026, after her outstanding performances during the Women’s Asia Cup and the Asian Games, where she played a key role in securing victories with her batting and delivered crucial contributions in critical matches.

It is the second time Shafali has won the monthly award, with the 22-year-old first tasting success in November last year when she helped India claim the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup on home soil, as per the ICC.

Shafali Verma Wins ICC Player of the Month Award

“It is an incredible honour to win the ICC Player of the Month award again,” Shafali said, as quoted by the ICC.

“It was immensely satisfying to play my part in our victories at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, and winning this award makes those triumphs even more special.”

Shafali said she was already looking forward to India’s upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe, and she had one eye on next year’s ICC Champions Trophy event.

“I am excited about the months ahead and determined to keep performing at my best, with the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in February next year another tournament to look forward to,” she added.

“The memory of winning the World Cup is still so fresh and special, and I can’t wait to be back on the field for an ICC tournament on home soil. It promises to be an unforgettable experience!,” she added.

Shafali Verma Stars in India’s Asia Cup Win

The explosive opener’s crowning moment comes on the back of India’s win at last month’s Asia Cup as well as the gold medal triumph at the recently concluded Asian Games in Nagoya.

Shafali scored 360 runs in seven T20Is in September, averaging a sensational 72 and boasting a strike rate of 184.61, including a century and two fifties. The right-arm off-spinner also contributed six wickets at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 4.33.

The 22-year-old was the leading run-scorer at the Asia Cup in UAE with 236 the runs in five innings, including a knock of 64 in the semi-final against Bangladesh and 68 in the final against Sri Lanka, as India secured a record-extending eighth Asia Cup title.

Shafali Verma Continues Her Form at Asian Games 2026

She continued her form at the Asian Games in Japan, scoring 188 runs in three innings. That included an unbeaten 40 against Japan before she produced a maiden T20I century against Bangladesh, smashing 100 off 49 balls in the semi-final.

The opener climbed into the top four on the ICC Women’s T20I batting rankings as well.

In the gold-medal match against Sri Lanka, Shafali added 48 runs with the bat, guiding India in their massive 147-run victory.

With the ball, Verma was equally impactful as she took two wickets in the Asia Cup and four more in the Asian Games, including a brace of wickets in the all-important gold-medal clash against Sri Lanka.

Verma, with her outings in the Asian Games, also became the woman with the most T20I runs in a calendar year, with 863 runs in 24 matches and innings at an average of 39.22, with a strike rate of over 162, including a century and seven fifties.

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