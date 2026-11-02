Shafali’s Heroics, Deepti’s Magic And Harmanpreet’s Defining Moment: How India Created History At ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

India Women’s World Cup 2025: Indian women’s cricket reached its long-awaited summit on November 2, 2025, as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup final at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Shafali Verma’s match-defining contribution and Deepti Sharma’s outstanding all-round performance powered India to their maiden title, turning years of ambition into a historic achievement.

The triumph was particularly special because India had fought through a difficult stretch in the league stage, suffering three successive defeats before finding their rhythm at the business end of the tournament. Their victory over Australia in the semi-final had already announced their arrival in the final, but overcoming South Africa on the biggest stage required another composed performance under pressure.

In front of a packed home crowd, India produced a complete display with the bat, ball and in the field. The celebrations that followed were about more than one trophy: they marked a defining moment for women’s cricket in the country.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝘄𝗲 𝗯𝗲𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗲 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗦 🏆 #OnThisDay last year, #TeamIndia scripted history by clinching their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title 🇮🇳 Drop a 💙 in the comments as we celebrate this special occasion 👇 https://t.co/fHMjMrMUSa — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) November 2, 2026







Shafali Verma Steps Up When India Need Her Most

Shafali was not part of India’s original World Cup squad. She joined the team as a replacement for injured Pratika Rawal ahead of the knockout stage, but made an immediate impact in the final.

The opener struck a commanding 87 from 78 deliveries, giving India the momentum to build a competitive total. Her aggressive approach put pressure on the South African attack and helped the hosts finish with 298/7 in their allotted 50 overs.

Shafali also contributed with the ball, claiming two important wickets during the chase. Her performance in both departments made her one of the central figures in India’s title-winning effort.

Deepti Sharma Delivers The Final’s Defining All-Round Performance

Deepti Sharma was equally influential. She first strengthened India’s innings with a valuable half-century, scoring at a brisk pace before turning her attention to the ball.

Her off-spin proved crucial as South Africa attempted to chase down 299. Deepti combined accuracy with the ability to extract turn, eventually finishing with five wickets and dismantling the opposition’s hopes of a late recovery.

South African captain Laura Wolvaardt had kept her side in the contest with a superb century. She scored 101 from 98 balls and looked capable of taking the chase deep. However, Deepti ended her resistance when Wolvaardt miscued a shot, sending the ball high into the field.

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Catch Completes India’s Dream

South Africa were still fighting when the final entered its closing stages. With 11 overs remaining, they needed 92 runs and had five wickets in hand. Wolvaardt’s presence had given them a realistic chance, but her dismissal shifted the balance firmly towards India.

Amanjot Kaur had earlier taken an important catch in the deep to remove Wolvaardt. Nadine de Klerk then attempted to keep the chase alive, but South Africa’s lower order could not provide the support she needed.

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 246 in the 46th over. Harmanpreet Kaur completed the final moment by taking the catch at extra cover to dismiss de Klerk, triggering celebrations across the stadium.

Rain, Conditions And A Tough Chase: How India Took Control

South Africa won the toss and chose to field, with the possibility of evening dew potentially influencing the contest. However, rain delayed the start by two hours, and the cooler conditions meant the expected dew did not become a major factor.

India’s total of 298/7 was the second-highest in the history of Women’s World Cup finals. Although South Africa had the batting depth to challenge the target, India’s spinners found conditions that suited their strengths.

Shree Charani also played a role in keeping the pressure on the visitors. With the ball gripping and turning, India’s spin attack made scoring increasingly difficult as the chase progressed.

Pratika Rawal’s Emotional Presence Adds To India’s Celebration

One of the most moving sights during the celebrations was Pratika Rawal joining her teammates despite being sidelined by an ankle injury. She watched the historic moment from a wheelchair, sharing in a victory that she had helped India pursue throughout the campaign.

For Harmanpreet and her team, the final brought an end to a long wait for an ODI World Cup title. For Indian women’s cricket, it opened a new chapter one built on a landmark achievement in front of a home crowd.