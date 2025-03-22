Shah Rukh Khan Dances With Rinku Singh On ‘Lut Put Gaya’ Song In The IPL 2025 Opening Ceremony

The Tata IPL 2025 kicked off in grand style, with Shah Rukh Khan and Rinku Singh stealing the spotlight during Kolkata Knight Riders' reunion.

The Tata IPL 2025 kicked off in grand style, with Shah Rukh Khan and Rinku Singh stealing the spotlight during Kolkata Knight Riders’ reunion. The duo set the stage on fire with their high-energy performance to Lutt Putt Gaya, sending fans into a frenzy.

As soon as the Bollywood superstar and the cricketer hit the dance floor, the stadium roared with excitement. SRK’s effortless charisma combined with Rinku’s infectious energy made for a dazzling spectacle. The internet was flooded with clips of the performance, with fans hailing it as the evening’s biggest highlight. Their chemistry and camaraderie made the event even more special, leaving the audience with an unforgettable memory.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

View this post on Instagram Advertisement · Scroll to continue A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

SRK’s Playful Banter with Rinku Singh Wins Hearts

A viral clip from the event shows SRK showering praise on Rinku’s dance skills in his signature witty style. “Whenever we win a match, Rinku celebrates with a fantastic dance—at least to my songs when I’m around,” he joked, inviting Rinku to groove with him on stage. Their fun-filled interaction added to the celebratory atmosphere, further delighting fans.

SRK and Bravo’s Bollywood Connection

Meanwhile, another interesting revelation from the night involved West Indies cricket legend Dwayne Bravo. Known for his love of Indian cinema, Bravo has often expressed a desire to step into Bollywood. Now that he has retired from professional cricket, he’s keen on making that dream a reality.

Also Read: IPL 2025: CSK’s MS Dhoni Aims To Break 3 Big Records This Season