Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Shahid Afridi Again Crosses Limit, Offers Tea to Shikhar Dhawan After Being Schooled Over Army Comments


Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has once again drawn sharp criticism, this time from ex-India opener Shikhar Dhawan, after making contentious statements about the Indian Army.

The remarks followed a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 28 civilians. Afridi, during a Pakistani television appearance, questioned India’s security operations, blaming Indian forces for the tragedy.

Dhawan’s Strong Rebuttal Goes Viral

Shikhar Dhawan didn’t hold back in his response. Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dhawan lashed out at Afridi with a powerful and patriotic reply.

“Kargil mein bhi haraya tha, already itna gire hue ho aur kitna giroge, bewajah comments pass karne se acha hai apne desh ki taraqqi mai dimag lagao @SAfridiOfficial. Humein hamari Indian Army par bohot garv hai. Bharat Mata Ki Jai! Jai Hind!”

The post quickly gained traction online, with many praising Dhawan for standing up for the Indian Army amid rising tensions and misinformation.

Afridi Responds With Sarcasm and Tea Invitation

Afridi later responded on X with a sarcastic jibe, attempting to brush off the backlash.

“Chouro jeet haar ko, aao tumhey chae pilata hun Shikhar. #FantasticTea”

The former all-rounder didn’t stop there. He appeared on Samaa TV, where he criticized Indian media coverage, likening it to a Bollywood movie and mocking the Indian cricketers’ reactions.

“Tum logon ki 8 lakh hi fauj hai Kashmir mein aur yeh ho gaya. Iska matlab nalayak ho, nikamme ho na tum log security de nahi sake logon ko.”

Attack in Pahalgam Draws Global Attention

The terrorist strike in Pahalgam stands as one of the most severe attacks in Kashmir since the Pulwama bombing in 2019.

The Indian government has strongly condemned the attack and has indicated that Pakistan-backed terror groups were likely behind the incident. The global community, too, has responded with concern over the escalating violence in the region.

As tensions continue to simmer, the war of words between prominent former cricketers of India and Pakistan only underscores the fragile political climate surrounding cross-border relations.

ALSO READ: Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Century: Shubman Gill's Comments Spark Controversy, Says 'He Made Full Use…'

 

