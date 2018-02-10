Former Pakistani maverick all-rounder Shahid Afridi has expressed his desire to see India and Pakistan play each other on their own turfs. He also praised Indian skipper Virat Kohli who has been in a magnificent touch in the ongoing India-South Africa series, calling him one of the best in the world.

India and Pakistan are eternal rivals on the cricket pitch, the two teams have not played a bilateral series for quite a while but the intensity remains the same when the two cricketing giants meet in ICC events. Despite no encounter on the field in the past few years, cricketers from the two countries remain closely knit to each other and share immense respect with their counterparts. Recently a few former Pakistan team stars like Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar and Abdul Razzaq featured in a first of its kind ice cricket contest. Speaking on the sidelines of the marquee event in Afridi expressed his desire to see the two countries soon play each other in their respective backyards; he also heaped praises on Indian captain Virat Kohli who is enjoying a superb run in the ongoing South Africa tour of India.

Afridi who has been a part of several India-Pakistan cricket encounters knows how much the sport means for the fans. The explosive batsman who was known for hitting monstrous sixes during his prime reckons cricket is a religion in India. “I have enjoyed a lot of cricket in India and Australia. Cricket is like a religion in India. People of both the countries want to see India and Pakistan play in each other’s backyards,” said the former Pakistan captain who played 27 Tests and 398 ODIs for his national team.

Afridi led his team Royals XI to victory against Virender Sehwag led Badrutt’s Palace Diamonds XI in an Ice cricket contest which took place in St Moritz, Switzerland. After the two-day affair was over Afridi signed autographs for fans from different parts of the world who had gathered at the venue to see their favourite stars play. While meeting the fans, Afridi came across an Indian fan and his heartwarming gesture is sure to win the hearts of Indian cricket fans. In the video which is doing rounds on social media, the former Pakistan cricketer can be seen telling an Indian fan who wanted a photograph with him to straighten the Indian flag and have a picture.

Here’s the video:

Shahid Afridi wants Indian flag to be open while clicking a photo with fans in switzerland. pic.twitter.com/vq88m8htpB — Nibraz Ramzan (@Nibrazcricket) February 9, 2018

Speaking about Indian captain Virat Kohli, Afridi said he is highly impressed by the Indian skipper’s batting prowess and aggressive attitude. Adjudging Virat as one of the best in the world, “Virat is one the best in the world at the moment. I am highly impressed with his style of play and his aggressive attitude on the field. He always supports my foundation by giving away his shirt or bat,” Shahid Afridi told Sports Tak.

India are currently on an unbeaten run in the ongoing six-match ODI series against South Africa. After losing the first two Test matches, India have bounced back strongly to win four games in a row. India currently have an unassailable lead in the series and on the verge to pull off their maiden series victory in South Africa. Praising the Indian team for their brilliant efforts against the Proteas, Shahid Afridi said India have played wonderful cricket in tough conditions.

“It’s a great effort by the Indian team. We have seen India struggling overseas in the past but they have been playing wonderful cricket in the series. No doubt, Kohli always leads his team to victory when he performs,” said Afridi.