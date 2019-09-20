Shahid Afridi, former Pakistani skipper has claimed that as per his conversation with some Sri Lankan cricketers, all of them are backing out from Pakistan tour because of immense pressure from IPL franchises.

Former Pakistani skipper Shahid Afridi has straightaway blamed the franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for making pressure on the Sri Lankan cricketers for not playing with and going to Pakistan. Afridi claimed that he had a conversation with one of the Sri Lankan players who said to Afridi that they are pressurized from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise in order to not play ion the Pakistan Super League (PSL) or go on any tour to Pakistan. Top 10 Sri Lankan cricketers including ODI and T20 International skipper Lasith Malinga and Dimuth Karunaratne have backed out for the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan due to specific security reasons. Other eight cricketers include Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Dhananjay De Silva, Kusal Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, and Dinesh Chandimal.

A senior Pakistani reporter tweeted what former skipper Shahid Afridi said, as per Afridi, Sri Lankan cricketers are under immense pressure from the side of the IPL Franchises. He said that he spoke to Sri Lankan players who clearly stated that they want to play in the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan and in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) too, but Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are not allowing them to do so and have also threatened that the franchises will not let them play in IPL if they go to Pakistan.

Shahid Afridi "Sri Lankan players are under pressure from IPL franchises. I spoke to SL players last time when there was talk of them coming to Pakistan & playing in PSL. They said they wanted to come, but IPL guys say if you go to Pakistan we won't give you a contract" #PAKvSL — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 19, 2019

Former Pakistani skipper Afridi’d comment came as a surprise as except for Lasith Malinga and Akil Dananjaya, none of the 10 players are associated with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Afridi concluded his statement by saying that Pakistani players have always respected the Sri Lankan players and their board and all the Sri Lankan players who will come to the Sri Lanka tour of Pakistan will be remembered in the history.

