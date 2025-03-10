Shahid Afridi Hails Champions Trophy Winners, Says ‘India Can Even Beat World XI’

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has hailed India’s 2025 Champions Trophy-winning team, stating that they have the strength to defeat a World XI. Afridi believes that Rohit Sharma’s team deserved to win the tournament due to their robust domestic structure and the selection committee’s brilliant work in choosing the right players.

India’s Dominant Champions Trophy Victory

India clinched their third Champions Trophy title by beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In contrast, Pakistan, the official hosts, had a dismal tournament, failing to win a single match and exiting the semi-final race early.

“They deserved to win. When you invest in your domestic cricket, the structure, the academies and good cricket, you’ll get the results for it. No doubt India’s selection for the Champions Trophy, for the conditions… it was brilliant work from their selection committee. Yes, I agree that they knew the conditions because they played all their matches at the same place and didn’t change venues,” Pakistan’s former batsman Afridi said on Samaa TV.

Shahid Afridi’s Praise for India’s Selection and Strategy

“That’s a big reason behind their win but the real reason is also their selection. I know this because I have played in Dubai, we used to attack the spinners, the role of the spinners is very important here. Their selection was very good. If you see India’s team from openers to middle-order, to all-rounders, genuine spinners and fast-bowlers — I’ll say that if you make a World 11 of the Champions Trophy and make them play against India in Dubai, India will still win.” he concluded by saying.

Afridi’s praise for India comes after they dominated the tournament without losing a single match. Notably, they achieved this feat without their top fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, and despite not selecting in-form pacer Mohammed Siraj. Instead, they opted for four spinners, which proved to be a successful strategy. In contrast, Pakistan’s decision to play with only one specialist spinner, Abrar Ahmed, raised questions about their team selection.

