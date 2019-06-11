Yuvraj Singh took retirement from international cricket on Monday following which social media was buzzing with congratulatory posts and wishes for the former Indian all-rounder.

Former Cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Monday bid adieu to international cricket after playing the game for almost 18 long years. The entire cricket fraternity heaped praises on India’s six machine and 2011 World Cup hero.

Among the many well-wishers was Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi who congratulated Yuvi for a fantastic career. Afridi called him a brilliant fielder with a big match temperament. He also appreciated Yuvraj’s fighting ability.

Another interesting tweet yesterday was that of Indian opener and vice-captain Rohit Sharma who congratulated Yuvraj for a commendable cricket career but simultaneously called for a better send-off to the cricketer.

Congratulations on a fantastic career @YUVSTRONG12 You were an amazing batsman and a brilliant fielder with big match temperament. Your fighting ability is very inspiring, we spent great time together. All the very best in your life ahead. https://t.co/2wLMtHJGT4 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 10, 2019

Yuvraj, 37, hit four half-centuries and century while also picking up 15 wickets including a five-for against Ireland during the 2011 world cup.

His innings with Mohammad Kaif in a match against England is an unforgettable one, this was also the first time when India won a tournament against England on its home ground. He earned the reputation of being a big-match winner and showed that time and again with his exceptional shots.

Yuvraj was the Man of the Tournament in the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup, and one of the top performers in the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, both of which India won. In fact, he became the first all-rounder to score 300 plus runs and to take 15 wickets in a single World Cup.

Yuvraj was also the member of the Indian cricket team in One Day Internationals (ODIs) between 2000 and 2017 and played his first Test match in October 2003. He was the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team between 2007–2008. In a 2007 ICC T-20 World Cup match, he hit six sixes in a single over and held the record for fastest T20 fifty in just 12 balls against England in the same match.

