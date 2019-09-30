Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi hosted legendary West Indies paceman Micheal Holding for dinner in his home in Karachi. Shahid Afridi, who is well-known for his explosive batting and often called boom boom Afridi by his fans took to Twitter saying it was a real honor for him to host the great Michel Holding in his home. He also thanked his friend Kashif who helped him to arrange the party. Former Pakistan batsman Saeed Anwar also attended the party.

Holding is currently in Pakistan on a personal visit where Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Pak team facing Sri Lanka. Holder said, he has no fear of security in Pakistan. It is good and encouraging news that Sri Lanka squad came here to play international matches, said the Carribean great. The 65-year-old Holding also said Pakistan should not be isolated from playing the game on their home soil just because of some unfortunate incident happened ten years ago. He added like every country security precautions of the tourist teams is the major priority of Pakistan.

Holding said the food and hospitality have been great in Pakistan. Holding met former Pakistan greats Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas and other former Pakistan players in his visit. The World-cup winning fast bowler likely to attend the third One Day International between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on October 2 at National Stadium in Karachi.

The first ODI of the three-match series has been washed out due to rain without a ball being bowled at the National Stadium in Karachi while second ODI is to be held at the same venue on Monday, October 30.

