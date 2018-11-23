Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that Virat Kohli is of one his favourite player but the current Indian skipper needs to improve his captaincy. Speaking in a recent interview, Shahid Afridi said that no has the right to tell MS Dhoni when he should retire. He said that the current Indian squad would need him in the 2019 World Cup.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that Virat Kohli is of one his favourite player but the current Indian skipper needs to improve his captaincy. Speaking in a recent interview, Shahid Afridi said that no has the right to tell MS Dhoni when he should retire. He said that the current Indian squad would need him in the 2019 World Cup. Shahid Afridi continued and said that what the former skipper Dhoni did for Team India was not done by anybody else and that the team would need him in next year’s world cup.

Comparing the captaincy of the two great players in the cricket world, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Shahid Afridi said that Virat Kohli is his one of the most favourite batsman but he still needs to learn from MS Dhoni on captaincy. For Shahid Afridi, MS Dhoni is still his favourite batsman and believes that Kohli needs to learn from him.

India is currently on a two-month long Australia tour and the ongoing tournament is going to be another test for skipper Virat Kohli. There is no doubt that Virat Kohli is one of the best cricketers in the world and is one who has been breaking records after records right, left and centre, Shahid Afridi feels he still needs to learn from Dhoni.

A couple of days ago, former Australia captain Steve Waugh had also commented on current Indian squad while countering cricket team coach Ravi Shastri’s the best Indian cricket team remark. Steve Waugh in a recent interview and before the start of India vs Australia tour in an interview to ESPN had said that he did not feel that the current India team was so far the best Indian teams with the ones he ha played against during his time.

Steve Waugh had said that Ravi Shastri’s remarks would create more pressure on the team, therefore, he shouldn’t have said that. It was okay to believe it but he should not have declared it publicly.

