Former Pakistan cricket team captain, Shahid Afridi, who has made headlines in the recent times, for all the wrong reasons perhaps, has announced that he won’t be the part of upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2018), even if any of the teams invited him to be the part of the upcoming tournament. Shahid Afridi was the part of the inaugural edition of IPL. Former Pakistan skipper played for Deccan Chargers Hyderabad. As per reports, the recent claims by Afridi of not being a part of IPL 2018 were reported by Saj Sadiq, the editor of pakistanpassion.net.

The claims by Shahid Afridi were reported in a series of tweets. Apart from snubbing the IPL 108, Afridi also said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) would be much bigger the Indian Premier League (IPL). Quoting the former Pakistan skipper, the tweets read, “Even if they call me, I won’t go to the IPL. My PSL is the biggest and there will be a time that it leaves the IPL behind. I am enjoying the PSL, I don’t have any need for the IPL. I’m not interested in it and never was.”

Later, he was quoted saying that IPL was clearly the best ‘organised foreign league’. He further added that playing in IPL was totally a different experience for him. He said, “Although I played just once in the IPL it is easily the biggest league you can play in and I enjoyed my experience.” The explosive batsman and spinner, Shahid Afridi, had recently courted a controversy over his remarks on Kashmir. He said, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where are the UN and other international bodies. Why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?”

The following remark by the former Pakistan skipper was later criticised by India skipper Virat Kohli, master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir and many more.

