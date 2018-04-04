Indian skipper Virat Kohli said he would never support anything against the interest of his country when asked for his reaction on the tweet from Shahid Afridi demanding a UN probe in the killings of "innocents" in India Occupied Kashmir. Not just Virat a host of Indian cricketers like Suresh Raina, Kapil Dev and Mohammad Kaif slammed Afridi for his remarks.

Shahid Afridi is facing the wrath of top Indian cricketer after making comments about India Occupied Kashmir. The former Pakistani captain making an anti-India remark had in a tweet said that innocent people were being shot in the Indian territory of Kashmir in the aftermath of which he was bashed on social media. After Gautam Gambhir gave it back to Shahid Afridi in his own style, now Indian captain Virat Kohli has also let himself heard in the matter. Kohli asserted that he would never support anything that is against India and harms the interest of the country.

Afridi through a tweet had urged the United Nations (UN) to intervene in India Occupied Kashmir and stop the killing of the “innocents”. When asked about his reactions to the former Pakistani cricketer’s comments, Kohli said it is very personal for someone to comment on certain issues but for him, anything against his country would not be offered support. “As an Indian, you want to express what is best for your nation and my interests are always for the benefit of our nation. If anything opposes it, I would never support it for sure,” ANI quoted Kohli as saying.

But having said that, it’s a very personal choice for someone to comment about certain issues. Unless I have total knowledge of the issues and the intricacies of it I don’t engage in it but definitely your priority stays with your nation,” he added. Kohli was speaking on the sidelines of a practise session at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where he was training with other Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates.

Not just Virat Kohli, a number of other active and former Indian cricketers likes Suresh Raina and Mohammed Kaif slammed Afridi for his anti remarks India and suggested him to first tell the Pakistani army to stop bloodshed and infiltration in the valley. Former Indian captain Kapil Dev went to the extent of saying that who was Afridi and why he is being given so much importance. “Who is he? Why are we giving importance to him? We should not be giving importance to certain people,” he said.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India and will remain so always. Kashmir is the pious land where my forefathers were born. I hope @SAfridiOfficial bhai asks Pakistan Army to stop terrorism and proxy war in our Kashmir. We want peace, not bloodshed and violence,” Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, who hails from Kashmir, wrote on Twitter.

Mohammad Kaif also put out a tweet hitting out at Afridi, “Dear Afridi, we wish peace and love but Peace is a two-way street,” Kaif said in a tweet.

Earlier on Tuesday, Gautam Gambhir lambasted Shahid Afridi for his tweet on Kashmir saying that the Pakistani cricketer was a dismissal of a no-ball. “Media called me for reaction on @SAfridiOfficial tweet on OUR Kashmir & @UN. What’s there to say? Afridi is only looking for @UN which in his retarded dictionary means “UNDER NINTEEN” his age bracket. Media can relax, @SAfridiOfficial is celebrating a dismissal off a no- ball,” wrote Gambhir in response to Shahid Afridi’s claims that the UN and the other international bodies were not making any efforts to stop the bloodshed in Kashmir.

Former Pakistani captain Imran Khan had also echoed similar thoughts with a tweet which said, “The people of Pakistan stand with Kashmiris democratic struggle for self determination.”

The reactions from Afridi and Imran Khan had come after the Indian Army shot down at least 12 terrorists in one of the biggest security operations in the Kashmiri valley. Apart from 12 terrorists who were gunned down, one was captured alive. Three jawans martyred in the battle which lasted over the weekend handing a huge blow to the terrorist organisations like Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

