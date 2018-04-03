Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Tuesday called terrorists innocent and blamed India for killing civilians. In a controversial remark, former cricketer targeted Indian government and United Nation for not interfering in the matter. Former cricketer presented his worries about the tensed situation in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI chief Imran Khan also joined him saying people of Pakistan stand with innocent Kashmiris.

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Tuesday called terrorists innocent and blamed India for killing civilians. In a controversial remark against India, Shahid Afridi posted a tweet about the ongoing tension in Kashmir valley. The tweet says, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents are being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination and Independence. Wonder where is the UN and other international bodies and why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?.”

Afridi presented his worries through the tweet on the tensed situation in the Jammu and Kashmir and captioned terrorist as innocent people. Former cricketer also targeted United Nations and other international bodies for not interfering in the matter. Former Pakistan captain and Pakistan Tareek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan also joined Afridi saying Indian forces kill innocent Kashmiris. In a tweet he wrote, “Strongly condemn the brutality of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris and the killing of unarmed civilians in IOK. The people of Pakistan stand with the Kashmiris democratic struggle for self-determination. The UNSC must act against Indian aggression in IOK.”

A few days ago, Indian army killed 11 terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts in the gun battle. Police later confirmed that 11 terrorists were killed by the Indian army and 3 jawans died in the encounter. Confirming the reports on his Twitter Handle, Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) wrote: “One terrorist killed in Dialgam Anantnag after efforts of his family/ J&K Police failed to surrender, one caught alive. In draggad, Shopian 7 bodies of terrorists recovered including top commanders.” He added, “Encounter also going on in Kachdoora Shopian, some civilian trapped efforts to rescue them on.” The reports of two civilians killed in the encounters have also merged.

Shahid Afridi was named in several controversies including ball tempering during his International cricketing career.

