Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule Kolkata news Ketan Agarwal Murder breaking-news Israel west bank india news artificial intelligence banking asian market fall Ektaa Kapoor Iran sanctions relieved Chhattisgarh Diamond Discovery devotees alia bhatt biometric access system risks ind vs ire t20 schedule
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’

Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’

Sexist old clip weaponized! Shahid Afridi’s misogynistic remarks resurface to spark a major online backlash following Pakistan’s early exit from the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.

Shahid Afridi's Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: 'Our Women Are Very Good Cooks'. Photo X
Shahid Afridi's Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: 'Our Women Are Very Good Cooks'. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 16:57 IST

As the digital fallout from Pakistan’s early exit from the ongoing 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the United Kingdom intensifies, an old ghost from the past has resurfaced to dominate social media trends. An edited video clip featuring former men’s captain Shahid Afridi delivering overtly traditional, regressive remarks has gone viral, timed explicitly to mock the women’s national team becoming the first side mathematically eliminated from the tournament.

However, a closer look at the digital trail reveals that while the sting of Pakistan’s performance is fresh, the sensational interview weaponized against them is over twelve years old.

What Did Shahid Afridi Say?

The viral post, which initially hit the platform X on June 22, 2026, seamlessly stitches together somber broadcast footage of the defeated Pakistan women’s team with a vintage video of Afridi. In the clip, the former all-rounder delivers a series of highly controversial claims, asserting that cricket is a sport that requires it to be “in your blood,” while bluntly stating that the Chinese are incapable of mastering the game. When pressed by the reporter regarding the emergence of a regional women’s cricket ecosystem in Peshawar, Afridi smiles and dismissively remarks, “Women are very good cooks, because it’s in their blood”. 

You Might Be Interested In

The timing of the post led thousands of casual viewers to believe these were fresh reactions to the 2026 World Cup disappointment. In reality, the explosive interview took place in late 2013 and initially triggered a massive global sexism scandal when it first went viral in March 2014. At the time, Afridi vigorously defended himself, claiming his statements were taken entirely out of context by individuals and he was actually a staunch supporter of women’s sports

Online Backlash

The clip has sparked a fierce cross-border trolling, despite the huge 10-year time difference. Indian cricket fans have gone overboard on Twitter, grabbing onto the old footage to mock the state of Pakistani cricket structure. The comment section has been flooded with biting sarcasm from netizens, who have cited Afridi’s archaic comments as a reflection of the backward gender attitudes that continue to hinder the growth and performance of the women’s game.

Pakistan’s Disastrous 2026 World Cup Campaign

Pakistan’s show in the ongoing 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup has been a gruelling, disappointing one, dashing hopes of knockout glory in a jiffy. Fatima Sana’s side was put in a difficult group and they struggled a lot to get their feet on the big stage. They began their tournament with a huge 64-run defeat to arch-rivals India at Edgbaston, revealing huge vulnerabilities in their batting line-up. They did show great spirit in their next match against South Africa but lost in a nervy 2-wicket defeat after a long battle. Their destiny however was confirmed after a dismal 23-run loss to Bangladesh at the Utilita Bowl. Pakistan’s lack of tactical execution and consistency at the top order kept them at the bottom of the table, making the rest of their campaign a quest for pride.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’
Tags: ARY News Shahid Afridi interview 2013cross-border cricket trollingFatima Sana team eliminationold Shahid Afridi kitchen interviewShahid AfridiShahid Afridi misogynistic remarkShahid Afridi very good cooks videoviral Pakistan cricket trollingWomens T20 World Cup

RELATED News

India vs Pakistan, FIH Pro Hockey League 2025-26: Live Streaming, Head-to-Head, Match Time and Where to Watch

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets Team India Jersey Ahead of Ireland T20Is; Emotional Reaction Wins Hearts | WATCH Video

IPL Trade News: Rishabh Pant Returns to Delhi Capitals After Massive 44% Pay Cut; Kuldeep Yadav Joins LSG

FIFA World Cup 2026: Algeria Strike Twice From Corners To Script Comeback 2-1 Win Over Jordan in California

IND vs IRE T20I: 3 Players Who Can Replace Nitish Kumar Reddy For India’s Tour Of England and Ireland

LATEST NEWS

Kolkata Braces For More Rain As IMD Issues Orange Alert

Reel Shoot Lure, Rape, Blackmail: Influencer Alleges Conversion Bid

What Is Ketan Agarwal Murder Case In Pune: How It All Unfolded At Lohagad Fort

Krunal Pandya Launches Phoenix Shopping League 2026 at Phoenix Citadel; EOSS Turns into a Season of Rewards, Entertainment and Celebration

Cab Driver Rape and Murder Minor Girl, Dumps Body on Mehrauli Highway, Delhi Police Made Arrest Within 6 Hours

UN Report Accuses Israel Of Deliberately Targeting Palestinian Children

FUJIFILM India Celebrates Creativity Curated By So City With The Launch Of FUJIFILM’s New X-T30 III

Trisha Krishnan-Vijay Rumours Resurface After Birthday Snub Buzz; Did The Actress Really Unfollow Tamil Nadu CM?

What Is A Mule Account? How Scammers Use It To Move Crores

Who Are The 8 Leaders Expelled By TMC

Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’
Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’
Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’
Shahid Afridi’s Old Video Sparks Fresh Backlash After Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Exit: ‘Our Women Are Very Good Cooks’

QUICK LINKS