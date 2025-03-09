Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines As Thunder Dominate Nuggets In Key Western Conference Clash

Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the win with a personal 7-2 scoring stretch, capping it with a clutch three-pointer that extended the lead to 119-101 with just over two minutes left.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put on a masterclass performance Sunday night, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a commanding 127-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets in a battle between the Western Conference’s top two teams. The star guard dropped 40 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks as the Thunder asserted their dominance down the stretch.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In what was expected to be a tight contest between two MVP frontrunners, Gilgeous-Alexander outshined Denver’s Nikola Jokić, who finished with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and nine assists. The Nuggets’ superstar, coming off an unprecedented 31-point, 22-assist, 21-rebound performance against the Phoenix Suns, struggled with his shooting after seemingly tweaking his right elbow early in the game.

The matchup remained close through three quarters, with Denver holding a slim 29-28 lead after the first and the Thunder leading 86-83 heading into the fourth. However, Oklahoma City turned up the intensity in the final frame, outscoring Denver by 21 points and going on a decisive 9-0 run that pushed their lead to 103-91 with just over seven minutes remaining.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

SGA LIGHTING IT UP IN THE 4TH 🔥 Up to 40 PTS after this 3 on ABC!! pic.twitter.com/nJBhoExK4I — NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander sealed the win with a personal 7-2 scoring stretch, capping it with a clutch three-pointer that extended the lead to 119-101 with just over two minutes left. His dominant fourth-quarter display ensured the Thunder secured their Western Conference-best 53rd win of the season, moving them to an impressive 53-11 record.

Meanwhile, the loss drops Denver to 41-23, placing them 12 games behind the surging Thunder in the standings. Jokić, despite his injury scare, played 41 minutes and was a force in the first quarter, scoring 14 of his 24 points early. However, the Nuggets struggled to keep pace in the final period as Oklahoma City overwhelmed them with defensive pressure and efficient scoring.

With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season, the Thunder continue to solidify their status as title contenders, led by Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP-caliber season. The two teams will meet again soon, with Denver aiming to bounce back and tighten the race in the West.

ALSO READ: ‘I Was Tense’: KL Rahul Reflects On ‘Pressure’-Filled Knock In Champions Trophy Final