‘Shai Hope Is Doing Something Very Similar’: Former India Coach Compares WI Captain To Matthew Hayden After Hyderabad Heroics | IND vs WI

Shai Hope IND vs WI 4th T20I: Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar compared Shai Hope’s dominance against India to Matthew Hayden’s performances during Australia’s tours in the 2000s after the West Indies captain scored an unbeaten century in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad. Hope’s 102 off 50 balls helped West Indies post 247/3 and secure a 24-run victory, levelling the five-match series 2-2.

Shai Hope continued his impressive run against India with a match-winning knock in the fourth T20I at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, October 14. The West Indies captain struck an unbeaten 102 off 50 deliveries, including four fours and nine sixes, at a strike rate of 204 to help his side reach 247/3 in 20 overs.

Speaking on JioStar, Abhishek Nayar praised Hope’s consistency and ability to dominate Indian bowlers, drawing a comparison with former Australia batter Matthew Hayden, who was known for his aggressive performances against India.

“The last time I can think of someone dominating India in India was when the Australian team came in the 2000s, Matthew Hayden used to take our bowlers to the cleaners, and Shai Hope is doing something very similar,” Nayar said.

Abhishek Nayar Praises Shai Hope’s All-Round Batting Approach

Nayar highlighted that Hope’s success is not based solely on power hitting. According to Nayer, the West Indies captain has found the right balance between timing the ball and generating power when required.

“You can’t call him a power player or a touch player. He has found the perfect balance, where he can use the pace, but when required, he can generate force and hit those big sixes,” Nayar said.

Hope also handled India’s pace and spin attacks effectively. Nayar pointed to his ability to negotiate Mayank Yadav’s pace, with the Indian quick bowling at speeds above 145 kmph, while also playing Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel with confidence.

“He has basically taken the Indian bowling to the cleaners in every format on this tour of India,” Nayar added.

Hope’s unbeaten century provided the foundation for West Indies’ imposing total. Jewel Andrew contributed 21, while Shimron Hetmyer smashed 33 off just 12 balls and Rovman Powell made 24. Sherfane Rutherford remained unbeaten on 49 off 26 deliveries, helping the visitors finish strongly.

Shai Hope’s Century Helps West Indies Level T20I Series 2-2

India responded with an aggressive start, with Sanju Samson scoring 56 off 23 balls. Tilak Varma added 43 off 25 deliveries, while Nitish Kumar Reddy struck 41 off 20 balls. However, India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs, falling 24 runs short.

Keemo Paul led the West Indies bowling effort with figures of 5/41, dismissing Samson and Ishan Kishan in the same over before returning to claim three wickets in the 19th over. Gudakesh Motie also made an impact with two wickets.

Hope was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 102, which helped West Indies level the five-match series at 2-2. The result sets up a series decider in Bengaluru, where India and West Indies will compete for the T20I series win.