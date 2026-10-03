LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope produced a stunning unbeaten 162 as West Indies chased down India’s 351 with five wickets to spare in New Chandigarh. KL Rahul’s brilliant 129* had powered India to a huge total, but Hope’s record-breaking knock and a composed chase helped West Indies pull off a historic victory.

Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 23:29 IST

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope produced a sensational unbeaten 162 as West Indies chased down 352 to beat India by five wickets in the third ODI at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. West Indies reached 352/5 in 48.2 overs, completing their highest successful ODI run chase with 10 balls to spare. India, however, won the three-match ODI series 2-1 after victories in the first two games.

The result also highlighted India’s bowling concerns. After conceding 295 in the first ODI and 405 in the second, the Indian bowlers again struggled to contain West Indies despite defending a total of 351.

You Might Be Interested In

Shai Hope Leads Historic West Indies Chase

Hope anchored the chase with 162* off 143 balls, smashing 17 fours and three sixes. His innings combined patience with timely aggression, particularly when West Indies needed to accelerate during the final stages.

After Mohammed Siraj dismissed John Campbell for 10 in the fifth over, Hope combined with Amir Jangoo to rebuild the innings. The pair added 109 runs for the second wicket, with Jangoo scoring 67 off 56 balls.

Jangoo’s run-out at 150 brought India back into the contest, but Hope continued to control the chase. He added 56 with Sherfane Rutherford and 65 with Keemo Paul, who scored 44 off 35 balls.

When West Indies needed 56 from the final five overs, Hope shifted gears. He attacked Kuldeep Yadav for a six and a four in the 46th over before finding consecutive boundaries against Gurnoor Brar.

Gudakesh Motie then joined Hope to complete an unbeaten 62-run sixth-wicket partnership. Hope hit the winning run off Naman Dhir, sealing a memorable victory.

Hope’s 162* is now the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase by a West Indies batter. It is also the highest individual score in a successful chase against India.

India’s Bowling Struggles Continue

India’s bowlers once again failed to defend a huge total. Siraj finished with 1/52 from eight overs, while Kuldeep Yadav took 1/62 in his 10 overs.

Gurnoor Brar claimed 1/64 from 9.1 overs, while Naman Dhir returned 1/33. Anshul Kamboj had a particularly difficult outing, conceding 82 runs in nine overs without taking a wicket on his ODI debut.

Kamboj’s 48th over proved costly, leaking 22 runs and effectively taking the game away from India. West Indies needed only 16 runs from the final two overs after that assault.

KL Rahul’s 129* Goes In Vain

Earlier, India posted 351/7 after opting to bat first. KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 129 off 87 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes, for his ninth ODI century and highest score in the format.

Rohit Sharma added 92 off 85 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 57. Naman Dhir contributed 30 off 21 balls and Anshul Kamboj struck 17 off nine.

Jayden Seales was West Indies’ leading bowler with 3/62, while Keemo Paul took two wickets.

West Indies’ 352/5 is their highest successful ODI chase, surpassing their previous best of 328 against Ireland in 2019. However, despite the defeat in New Chandigarh, India finished the series as 2-1 winners, having secured victories in the first two ODIs. West Indies signed off from the series with a record chase and a memorable performance from their captain, Hope.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
Tags: India vs West Indies

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony: When Will the Teams Bid Farewell to Continental Games in Japan? Check Timings in IST

India vs Brazil: Hosts Lose 4-0 in Kolkata as Estevao, Pedro and Samuel Lino Score | Check IND vs BRA Highlights and Goals

PM Narendra Modi Hails India’s Asian Games 2026 Gold Rush: Aman Sehrawat, Hockey Team, Cricket Team and Pranavi Sharath Urs Shine

Asian Games 2026: India Finishes With 85 Medals; Where Does This Tally Rank Among Their Record?

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj Sends John Campbell’s Stumps Cartwheeling, Celebrates With Cristiano Ronaldo-Style ‘Siuuu’ | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

LATEST NEWS

Drunk Police Officer Creates Ruckus Inside Shatabdi, Detained With 5 Liquor Bottles At Dhanbad: What Happened?

15-Year-Old Girl Assaulted Inside Zirakpur Factory, Forced To Drink Chemical, 5 Men Accused, 3 Arrested

Who Is Maulana Shamsul Huda Khan? Madrasa Teacher Whose Rs 53 Lakh Property ED Seized in UP – What Is the British Citizenship-Salary Case?

Who Was Mad Sandhu? Family, Love Life, Net Worth, Career, Films And More About The Influencer Shot Dead In Amritsar

LGBTQ Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead In Amritsar: Two Men On Bike Fire At Makeup Artist, Viral Video Surfaces

WATCH: CNG Tank Explodes At Gujarat Pump During Refuelling, Car Blown Apart In Seconds, No Casualties Reported

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj Sends John Campbell’s Stumps Cartwheeling, Celebrates With Cristiano Ronaldo-Style ‘Siuuu’ | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

WATCH VIDEO: Gurpreet Sandhu Errors Hand Estevao, Pedro Goals to Brazil vs India at Salt Lake Stadium | IND 0-2 BRA

Rs 530 Crore Daily Loss! Is This Why Nayara Just Raised Petrol By Rs 5 And Diesel By Rs 3?

Surat Becomes ICA-GemLab’s First Base in the Indian Subcontinent

Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI
Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

QUICK LINKS