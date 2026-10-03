Shai Hope’s 162* Exposes India’s Bowling Woes As West Indies Script Record Chase | IND vs WI 3rd ODI

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: Shai Hope produced a sensational unbeaten 162 as West Indies chased down 352 to beat India by five wickets in the third ODI at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. West Indies reached 352/5 in 48.2 overs, completing their highest successful ODI run chase with 10 balls to spare. India, however, won the three-match ODI series 2-1 after victories in the first two games.

The result also highlighted India’s bowling concerns. After conceding 295 in the first ODI and 405 in the second, the Indian bowlers again struggled to contain West Indies despite defending a total of 351.

Shai Hope Leads Historic West Indies Chase

Hope anchored the chase with 162* off 143 balls, smashing 17 fours and three sixes. His innings combined patience with timely aggression, particularly when West Indies needed to accelerate during the final stages.

After Mohammed Siraj dismissed John Campbell for 10 in the fifth over, Hope combined with Amir Jangoo to rebuild the innings. The pair added 109 runs for the second wicket, with Jangoo scoring 67 off 56 balls.

Jangoo’s run-out at 150 brought India back into the contest, but Hope continued to control the chase. He added 56 with Sherfane Rutherford and 65 with Keemo Paul, who scored 44 off 35 balls.

When West Indies needed 56 from the final five overs, Hope shifted gears. He attacked Kuldeep Yadav for a six and a four in the 46th over before finding consecutive boundaries against Gurnoor Brar.

Gudakesh Motie then joined Hope to complete an unbeaten 62-run sixth-wicket partnership. Hope hit the winning run off Naman Dhir, sealing a memorable victory.

Hope’s 162* is now the highest individual score in a successful ODI chase by a West Indies batter. It is also the highest individual score in a successful chase against India.

India’s Bowling Struggles Continue

India’s bowlers once again failed to defend a huge total. Siraj finished with 1/52 from eight overs, while Kuldeep Yadav took 1/62 in his 10 overs.

Gurnoor Brar claimed 1/64 from 9.1 overs, while Naman Dhir returned 1/33. Anshul Kamboj had a particularly difficult outing, conceding 82 runs in nine overs without taking a wicket on his ODI debut.

Kamboj’s 48th over proved costly, leaking 22 runs and effectively taking the game away from India. West Indies needed only 16 runs from the final two overs after that assault.

KL Rahul’s 129* Goes In Vain

Earlier, India posted 351/7 after opting to bat first. KL Rahul smashed an unbeaten 129 off 87 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes, for his ninth ODI century and highest score in the format.

Rohit Sharma added 92 off 85 balls, while Ruturaj Gaikwad scored 57. Naman Dhir contributed 30 off 21 balls and Anshul Kamboj struck 17 off nine.

Jayden Seales was West Indies’ leading bowler with 3/62, while Keemo Paul took two wickets.

West Indies’ 352/5 is their highest successful ODI chase, surpassing their previous best of 328 against Ireland in 2019. However, despite the defeat in New Chandigarh, India finished the series as 2-1 winners, having secured victories in the first two ODIs. West Indies signed off from the series with a record chase and a memorable performance from their captain, Hope.