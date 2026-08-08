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Home > Sports News > Shakib Al Hasan Return Update: Former Bangladesh Captain Ready to Face Trial With Government Security Guarantee

Shakib Al Hasan Return Update: Former Bangladesh Captain Ready to Face Trial With Government Security Guarantee

Shakib Al Hasan has said he is willing to return to Bangladesh if the government guarantees his safety, with the former Bangladesh captain prepared to face legal proceedings upon his return. Currently playing in the Lanka Premier League, Shakib remains hopeful of making a farewell appearance for Bangladesh as he continues to seek a return to international cricket.

Shakib al Hasan spoke out on his potential return to Bangladesh amid legal troubles. Image Credit: ANI
Shakib al Hasan spoke out on his potential return to Bangladesh amid legal troubles. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 11:36 IST

Shakib Al Hasan, former Bangladesh captain, stated that if the government guarantees his safety, he is prepared to return home and deal with the legal processes against him. Shakib is now in Sri Lanka playing for Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League; he hasn’t been back to Bangladesh since May 2024. He was one of 147 individuals charged with alleged murder during last year’s protests in Bangladesh.

Shakib Al Hasan Addresses Possible Return to Bangladesh

“If I get the clearance from the government that my security will be ensured, I am happy to go back, face the court trial and everything that’s needed to be done,” Shakib told Reuters. “I know I haven’t done anything. It’s a laughable case.” Shakib’s return to Bangladesh has remained complicated following his political association with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

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The all-rounder joined Hasina’s Awami League and became a member of parliament in the 2024 elections before leaving the country in May to participate in franchise cricket. His appearance alongside Hasina at a press conference subsequently triggered criticism in Bangladesh. His house in Magura was also attacked. Shakib defended his presence at the event, saying he was merely following instructions.

Bangladesh Sports Minister Aminul Haque on Shakib al Hasan’s Situation

Bangladesh Sports Minister Aminul Haque, who had previously indicated that he would help fast-track Shakib’s cases, has since adopted a tougher stance following the incident. “We were looking at things in a very flexible, very tolerant way,” Haque said in a statement. “After that (press conference), it doesn’t seem like there’s any room for that kind of thinking anymore.” 

“He has gotten to the stage with the dictator (Hasina), who is unlikely to return to the country. We were being tolerant about Shakib being a cricketer. Now that chance is gone. If he has to come, it has to be through the legal route,” Haque added. 

Shakib Al Hasan Seeks a Farewell Match

Shakib had previously expressed his desire to play a farewell series on home soil before ending his international career. The 39-year-old remains keen to continue playing but acknowledged that time is running out. “I am feeling good, still enjoying the game, playing well also, but age is not on my side at this moment, so I cannot wait for too long,” Shakib said.

Also Read: Shubman Gill Injury Update: Will India Captain Bat on Day 2 Against Sri Lanka XI? Latest Status Revealed

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Shakib Al Hasan Return Update: Former Bangladesh Captain Ready to Face Trial With Government Security Guarantee
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