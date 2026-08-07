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Home > Sports News > Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile

Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his desire to return home following a two-year exile from the country in the wake of the seminal student-led uprising in August 2024.

Shakib Al Hasan To Play Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile. Image Credit: X/@Sah75official
Shakib Al Hasan To Play Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile. Image Credit: X/@Sah75official

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 16:19 IST

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his desire to return home following a two-year exile from the country in the wake of the seminal student-led uprising in August 2024. The 39-year-old, who is currently playing for the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), has revealed that he will also be willing to play a farewell series in Bangladesh if the government can guarantee his safety.

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Shakib, a former lawmaker for Hasina’s Awami League, has been living in the United States since her government was toppled in a deadly ‌student-led uprising in August 2024. Now 39, the player has not yet retired from international cricket and said he still hopes to play a farewell series at home and represent his country at the 2027 one-day World Cup.
The former Bangladeshi captain’s case highlights the wider fallout from Hasina’s ouster, which has left scores of her allies facing criminal charges and unable to return to Bangladesh. His return would test whether Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s government will accommodate figures from the former ruling party — an open ​question as Hasina herself has announced plans to go back in December despite having been given a death sentence there.
“If I get the clearance from the government that my security will be ensured, ​I am happy to go back, face the court trial and everything that’s needed to be done,” Shakib told Reuters by phone from Sri Lanka, where he ⁠is playing franchise cricket.
“I know I haven’t done anything,” he said, giving the most detailed account yet of his two years abroad.
Hasina, who has been living in India, was sentenced to death in absentia over the crackdown ​on the Bangladesh protests that killed about 1,400 people, according to the United Nations. She has told Reuters that she and other Awami League leaders plan to return to Bangladesh voluntarily in December. Shakib said he wanted to ​go home immediately, but failing that would try to return alongside her.
“Whatever the captain says, we follow her,” he said. “I think they will decide it better, and we will follow the instructions given to us.”
Shakib defended his virtual appearance at a Delhi press conference on Wednesday alongside Hasina, after which his unoccupied house in Bangladesh was attacked, saying he had called only for peace and Bangladesh’s progress and had no regrets. 
On one occasion in late 2024, Shakib said, he boarded a flight home on assurances from the interim government that he would be given security. He called officials from the airport lounge to confirm he was travelling, then was told mid-journey to turn back. He landed in Dubai and returned to New York, where he lives on Long Island with his wife and three children.
(With inputs from Reuters)
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Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile
Tags: Bangladesh National Cricket TeamShakib Al Hasan

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Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile

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Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile
Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile
Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile
Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile

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