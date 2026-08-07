Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his desire to return home following a two-year exile from the country in the wake of the seminal student-led uprising in August 2024. The 39-year-old, who is currently playing for the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), has revealed that he will also be willing to play a farewell series in Bangladesh if the government can guarantee his safety.

“I know I haven’t done anything” – Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib, a former lawmaker for Hasina’s Awami League, has been living in the United States since her government was toppled in a deadly ‌student-led uprising in August 2024. Now 39, the player has not yet retired from international cricket and said he still hopes to play a farewell series at home and represent his country at the 2027 one-day World Cup.