Shakib Al Hasan To Play His Farewell Series At Home? Former Captain Breaks Silence On Return To Bangladesh After Two-Year Exile

Veteran Bangladesh cricketer Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his desire to return home following a two-year exile from the country in the wake of the seminal student-led uprising in August 2024. The 39-year-old, who is currently playing for the Jaffna Kings in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), has revealed that he will also be willing to play a farewell series in Bangladesh if the government can guarantee his safety.
“I know I haven’t done anything” – Shakib Al Hasan
“If I get the clearance from the government that my security will be ensured, I am happy to go back, face the court trial and everything that’s needed to be done,” Shakib told Reuters by phone from Sri Lanka, where he is playing franchise cricket.
“I know I haven’t done anything,” he said, giving the most detailed account yet of his two years abroad.
“Whatever the captain says, we follow her,” he said. “I think they will decide it better, and we will follow the instructions given to us.”