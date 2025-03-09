Home
Sunday, March 9, 2025
Shama Mohamed Defends Cricketer Mohammed Shami Amid Fasting Row: ‘Travel Exempts Him’

The ongoing Champions Trophy has sparked a fresh controversy after Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was criticized for not fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Shama gained headlines after she fat-shamed India’s men’s cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, however, she has come up defending Mohammad Shami. 

Shama Mohamed Defends Cricketer Mohammed Shami Amid Fasting Row: 'Travel Exempts Him'

Shama Mohamed and Mohammed Shami


The ongoing Champions Trophy has sparked a fresh controversy after Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami was criticized for not fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. Shama gained headlines after she fat-shamed India’s men’s cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, however, she has come up defending Mohammed Shami.

The issue arose when Shami was seen drinking an energy drink during India’s semifinal match against Australia. This led some social media users to accuse the cricketer of not observing ‘Roza,’ the Ramadan fast, despite the ongoing religious observance.

However, the controversy escalated when Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, the president of All India Muslim Jamaat, called Shami a “criminal” for not fasting during Ramadan. He stated, “One of the compulsory duties is roza… If any healthy man or woman does not observe roza, they are a big criminal.”

Shama Mohamed defends Shami

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed responded to the criticism, defending Shami’s decision to not fast. Mohamed pointed out that in Islam, travelers are exempt from fasting, a rule Shami is entitled to given that he is playing in an international tournament.

“Mohammed Shami is traveling and playing a sport where he can become very thirsty. It’s not necessary to fast while playing a sport, and your deeds matter more than rituals,” she told the media.

The congress leader also congratulated the team for lifting up the Championship Trophy. Sharing the post on X, she wrote, “Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their stupendous performance in winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025! 🇮🇳 Hats off to Captain @ImRo45, who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory. @ShreyasIyer15 and @klrahul played crucial knocks, steering India to glory! A triumph to remember!”

Islamic scholars supports Shami

Adding to the defense, Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali, a member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, also supported Shami’s actions. He stated that Islam allows for exceptions to fasting in the case of travel or illness, both of which apply to Shami’s situation.

“Shami had the option not to observe fasting because he was traveling and on international duty. No one has the right to point fingers at him,” he said.

Amid the controversy, Shami continues to focus on his role in India’s Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai. The team is set to face New Zealand in the final match on Sunday, with Shami expected to play a key role in the contest.

ALSO READ: ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India’s Top Batsmen Steer Team To Glory

Champions Trophy Mohammed Shami Shama Mohamed

