Shama Mohamed Trolled For Hypocrisy After Fat-Shaming Rohit Sharma And Congratulating Him

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed has become the target of intense trolling after a congratulatory post on Team India’s Champions Trophy 2025 victory, just days after fat-shaming Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. Mohamed’s sudden shift in tone, from mocking the cricketer’s physique to praising his leadership, has left social media users furious.

The Congratulatory Post: A Public U-turn

After India’s thrilling win against New Zealand to claim the Champions Trophy 2025, Shama Mohamed took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise Team India. She wrote, “Congratulations to #TeamIndia for their stupendous performance in winning the #ChampionsTrophy2025! Hats off to Captain Rohit Sharma who led from the front with a brilliant 76, setting the tone for victory.”

However, just days earlier, Mohamed had sparked outrage with a post fat-shaming Rohit Sharma. She wrote, “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course, the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!” The comment drew widespread criticism for being insensitive and harsh, particularly ahead of a major international final.

Netizens Call Out the Hypocrisy

Shama Mohamed’s congratulatory post was met with a wave of sarcastic memes and criticisms from netizens. Many pointed out the stark contradiction between her two posts, accusing her of hypocrisy. One user wrote, “Must have been the most difficult tweet of your life. What did you have for dinner? Humble pie?” Others mocked her for changing her sentiments so abruptly: “Suddenly, the times changed, the feelings changed!”

Many users demanded an apology, with one saying, “How about apologising to Rohit Sharma?” Another user sarcastically added, “You have no right to congratulate, and neither does Team India need your congratulations.”

A Bitter Reminder of Consequences

Shama Mohamed’s comments didn’t just upset fans; they also fueled a larger conversation about the responsibility politicians bear when they speak publicly. A user pointed out, “She did her best to demotivate the team but like always Congress lost here as well.” The backlash also highlighted the significant influence of public figures’ words and the lasting impact they can have on public perception.

Social Media Erupts with Criticism

While some defended her ability to express her views, the overall sentiment on social media was one of condemnation. Trolling and sarcasm flowed freely as users reminded her that her remarks had consequences, especially when the Indian cricket team was trying to rally behind their captain. “Apologise!” one user demanded, while others ridiculed her for her sudden praise of the captain.

Shama Mohamed’s handling of her comments about Rohit Sharma serves as a reminder of the power of words in shaping public opinion. It also underscores how political figures, especially those with large followings, can face significant backlash when their actions seem contradictory. In this case, the Congress spokesperson’s hypocritical behavior has led to a viral conversation about accountability and sincerity in public statements.

