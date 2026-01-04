LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict Greece Airport bangladesh-cricket donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > ‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

The senior footballers had appealed to FIFA to intervene as the Indian Super League (ISL) remains suspended

John Abraham
John Abraham

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 4, 2026 18:41:27 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

You Might Be Interested In

Bollywood actor and Northeast United FC co-owner John Abraham has reacted to the issues in Indian football. Sharing a recent video in which senior footballers appealed to FIFA to intervene as the Indian Super League (ISL) remains suspended, Abraham wrote, “Shame on us… this is what we have come to.”



What The Senior Footballers Said?

Gurpreet started the video by saying that this was the time they were supposed to be playing in the league.

“It’s January and we should be on your screens as a part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League. Instead, here we are, driven by fear and desperation. To say aloud something which we all know. But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. Indian football governance is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at a permanent paralysis. This is a last-ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football.”



“We hope this message gets to the powers that are in Zurich. This call is not political. It is not driven by confrontation, but by necessity. It might sound like a big one, but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis, and of course, we need rescuing at the earliest. Players, staff, owners, and the fans deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future. We just want to play football. Please help us do it,” said the players in the video.

The tournament has remained suspended since September last year. 

ISL Dates To Be Announced Soon



The AIFF later said that the dates for ISL will be announced next week. 

In its proposal, the AIFF has sought the clubs to provide its preferred format by January 4, while adding, “we feel that a single leg home and away or a single leg centralised venue where each team plays approximately 13 matches (if all 14 teams participate) would be the appropriate option this season. Accordingly, AIFF proposes to write to AFC on 4th January 2026 to gain exemption, depending on the format chosen by clubs.”

Also Read: ‘Indian Football Governance Is No Longer…’: Sunil Chhetri Leads Indian players’ Video Appeal To FIFA Amid Ongoing Football Crisis

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 6:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: aiffIndian Footballisljohn abrahamSunil chhetri

RELATED News

BCB Takes A U-Turn: Bangladesh Team To Not Tour India As Political Unrest Intensifies, Will The Match Venues Be Shifted?

Watch: SCG Stands In Solidarity, Honours Bondi Beach Attack Victims Before Fifth Ashes Test

Explained: Why England Players Were Wearing Black Armbands At Sydney Ashes Test

Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad After IPL Exit

Mustafizur Rahman Row: IPL Broadcast To Be Suspended In Bangladesh After KKR Asked To Release The Pacer?

LATEST NEWS

‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

Bloodbath In Nigeria: Armed Attackers Open Fire On Local Village Residents, Kill 30 In Rampage While Torching Homes

‘Lack Of Understanding Of Sanatan Dharma’: Giriraj Singh On Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Snake’ Remark

Who Is Jay Dudhane? Bigg Boss Marathi Fame, Splitsvilla 13 Winner Arrested At Mumbai Airport: Why The Reality TV Star Is In Legal Trouble

From Medical Treatment To Legal Advice: Six Topics You Should Never Ask AI Chatbots Like Gemini, ChatGPT, And Grok

81-Year-Old Man Loses Rs. 7 Crore In Digital Arrest Scam After Fraudsters Pose As Delivery Agent, High-Ranking Mumbai Police Officer

Flights Cancelled, Passengers Stranded, Massive Queues! How Radio Frequency Disruption Led To Chaos At Greece Airports

Venezuelan President Maduro Now In ‘Hell On Earth’ Jail That Once Held Sean Diddy And Ghislaine Maxwell- What Makes It So ‘Disgusting’ and ‘Horrifying’?

Did You Know Nicolas Maduro Had A Steel Safe As A Hiding Spot? Elite US Forces Practiced Breaching It With Specialised Cutting Charges

Indian Rival Of WhatsApp, Arattai Launches TV App: Check The Step-By-Step Setup Here

‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis
‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis
‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis
‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

QUICK LINKS