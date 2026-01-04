‘Shame On Us’: Bollywood Actor John Abraham Reacts To Indian Football’s Crisis

Bollywood actor and Northeast United FC co-owner John Abraham has reacted to the issues in Indian football. Sharing a recent video in which senior footballers appealed to FIFA to intervene as the Indian Super League (ISL) remains suspended, Abraham wrote, “Shame on us… this is what we have come to.”







What The Senior Footballers Said?

Gurpreet started the video by saying that this was the time they were supposed to be playing in the league.

“It’s January and we should be on your screens as a part of a competitive football game in the Indian Super League. Instead, here we are, driven by fear and desperation. To say aloud something which we all know. But more importantly, we are here to make a plea. Indian football governance is no longer able to fulfil its responsibilities. We are now staring at a permanent paralysis. This is a last-ditch effort to save what we can. So we are calling FIFA to step in and do what it takes to save Indian football.”







“We hope this message gets to the powers that are in Zurich. This call is not political. It is not driven by confrontation, but by necessity. It might sound like a big one, but the truth is that we are facing a humanitarian, sporting, and economic crisis, and of course, we need rescuing at the earliest. Players, staff, owners, and the fans deserve clarity, protection and more importantly, a future. We just want to play football. Please help us do it,” said the players in the video.

The tournament has remained suspended since September last year.

ISL Dates To Be Announced Soon

Dates for ISL to be announced next week.#IndianFootball ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wzcatqVYQI — Indian Football (@IndianFootball) January 3, 2026







The AIFF later said that the dates for ISL will be announced next week.

In its proposal, the AIFF has sought the clubs to provide its preferred format by January 4, while adding, “we feel that a single leg home and away or a single leg centralised venue where each team plays approximately 13 matches (if all 14 teams participate) would be the appropriate option this season. Accordingly, AIFF proposes to write to AFC on 4th January 2026 to gain exemption, depending on the format chosen by clubs.”

