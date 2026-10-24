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Home > Sports News > Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad

Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad

Pakistan Test Squad For Sri Lanka Series: Babar Azam will captain Pakistan in their upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, while Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq miss out. Salman Ali Agha returns, and three uncapped players earn maiden call-ups as Pakistan prepare for their World Test Championship 2025–27 campaign.

Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Sat 2026-10-24 19:09 IST

Pakistan Test Squad For Sri Lanka Series: Pakistan have announced a 14-member squad for their upcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka, with Babar Azam appointed captain. Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq are among the notable omissions, while Salman Ali Agha returns and three uncapped players receive their maiden Test call-ups. The series forms part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle.

Pakistan’s selectors have opted for a squad featuring several promising domestic performers as the team prepares for the home series in November. Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Suleman have earned opportunities after delivering impressive performances in domestic cricket, while experienced fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has retained his place.

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Pakistan Make Major Changes For Sri Lanka Test Series

The absence of Masood and Rizwan headlines Pakistan’s squad announcement. Imam-ul-Haq has also been left out, marking a significant change to the group selected for the upcoming red-ball assignment.

Babar will lead the side as Pakistan look to build momentum in the World Test Championship cycle. Salman Ali Agha is back in the squad after being dropped during Pakistan’s away Test series against England earlier in the season.

Agha has strengthened his case for selection with a series of substantial scores in the President’s Trophy Grade-I 2026/27. His domestic performances include a triple century and a hundred for Kingsmen Academy, giving Pakistan another batting option who can also contribute with the ball.

Three Uncapped Players Earn Maiden Test Call-Ups

Pakistan have rewarded three emerging performers with their first opportunities at Test level: Sameer Minhas, Mohammad Taha and Mohammad Suleman.

Taha has been particularly productive in the ongoing President’s Trophy, accumulating 730 runs in seven matches. His tally includes three centuries, with a highest score of 225.

Suleman has also impressed with 652 runs, while Minhas has collected 405 runs in the competition. Their inclusion reflects the selectors’ willingness to consider domestic form while assembling the squad for the Sri Lanka challenge.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman has also returned to the group after missing the third Test against England. He made an impression at Headingley in August, becoming the first overseas player since 1972 to take a five-wicket haul at the venue, according to the supplied report.

Mohammad Abbas Retains Place, Two Pacers Yet To Be Named

Pakistan have retained the services of experienced seamer Mohammad Abbas, who was named joint Player of the Series in the team’s most recent red-ball assignment.

However, the pace attack is not yet finalised. Two additional fast bowlers are expected to be selected after a three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka’s Test squad in Islamabad from November 4 to 6.

The preparatory fixture will give the team management an opportunity to assess the available bowling options before the first Test begins.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Tests 2026: Schedule And Venues

The two-match series will be played at Rawalpindi and Lahore in November. Both fixtures are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27.

  • 1st Test: November 9–13, Rawalpindi

  • 2nd Test: November 17–21, Lahore

  • Warm-up match: November 4–6, Islamabad

Pakistan Squad For Sri Lanka Tests

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Fazal, Ali Usman, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mohammad Suleman, Mohammad Taha, Razaullah, Saad Baig (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Sameer Minhas and Saud Shakeel.

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Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad
Tags: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka

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Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad

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Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad
Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad
Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad
Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad
Shan Masood, Rizwan And Imam Dropped! Babar Azam Named Captain As Pakistan Announce Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series | Check Full Squad

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