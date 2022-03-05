Australian cricket legend Shane Warne has passed away at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack.

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne, who is considered one of the greatest leg-spinner of all-time, passed away at the age of 52 of a suspected heart attack on Friday. In an official statement issued by his management, it has been revealed that Warne passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

The statement read that Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived. The family requested privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.

A few hours before his demise, Shane had took to Twitter to express grief over the demise of Rod Marsh, who passed away on Friday of a major heart attack.

Sad to hear the news that Rod Marsh has passed. He was a legend of our great game & an inspiration to so many young boys & girls. Rod cared deeply about cricket & gave so much-especially to Australia & England players. Sending lots & lots of love to Ros & the family. RIP mate❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) March 4, 2022

Loved and adored by millions across the globe, Warne was affectionately called Warnie. His career spanned across 15 years and saw him take 708 Test wickets, the highest ever for an Australian.

Expressing grief over his demise, Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag tweeted, “Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more. Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world.”

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Life is so fickle and unpredictable. I cannot process the passing of this great of our sport and also a person I got to know off the field. RIP #goat. Greatest to turn the cricket ball. pic.twitter.com/YtOkiBM53q — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 4, 2022

There will never be anyone like Shane Warne pic.twitter.com/O38WuowKID — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 4, 2022