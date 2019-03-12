Shane Warne says India need Dhoni's experience, leadership skills on field to help Virat Kohli: Shane Warne on Tuesday said MS Dhoni is a great players and has the ability to bat at any position. He added that Skipper Virat Kohli is a terrific leader but many a time the experience of Dhoni can help Kohli. India and England are favourites because of the cricket they played.

Shane Warne says India need Dhoni’s experience, leadership skills on field to help Virat Kohli: Shane Warne on Tuesday said that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a great player and the people criticising him have no idea what they are talking about. Former Australian captain said that Dhoni has the ability to bat at any position and wherever the team needs him as he is adaptable. Warne’s comment comes after Dhoni was rested for the two One-day International (ODI) matches against Australia in the ongoing series. Pundits and cricketers have shown strong resentment against the decision of resting Dhoni. They also felt the absence of wicketkeeper-batsman in the fourth ODI.

Legendary right-arm leg break bowler said that India need Dhoni in the World Cup 2019, adding that team need his experience and leadership skills on the field to help skipper Virat Kohli.

It has been witnessed that experienced Dhoni would often guide Kohli and other players of the team and play an important role in leading the team to victory. Commenting on this, Warne said that run-machine Kohli is a terrific leader but many a time the experience of Dhoni can help Kohli particularly when pressure is on.

He added that it was easy to lead a team when things are going well but when it is a tough, team need experience of Dhoni.

About the upcoming World Cup, Warne said that India and England are favourites because of the cricket they played.

Earlier, former team India Test captain Bishan Singh Bedi said that Dhoni is half a captain and Kohli is visibly rough without Dhoni.

