Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, March 31, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • Shane Warne’s Death: Dark Secret Involving ‘Sex Drug’ Removed From Hotel Room Revealed?

Shane Warne’s Death: Dark Secret Involving ‘Sex Drug’ Removed From Hotel Room Revealed?

Three years after the untimely passing of cricket legend Shane Warne, new revelations suggest a possible cover-up surrounding his death.

Three years after the untimely passing of cricket legend Shane Warne, new revelations suggest a possible cover-up surrounding his death. A recent report claims that a potent sex drug was discovered near his body but was discreetly removed from the scene by investigating officers. Warne, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, succumbed to a massive heart attack in a Thailand hotel room in March 2022.

Mysterious Removal of a ‘Kamagra’ Bottle

According to the Daily Mail, a bottle of ‘Kamagra’—a powerful erectile dysfunction drug—was found close to Warne’s body. However, sources allege that officers were instructed to remove it and omit its presence from official reports.

“We were ordered by our seniors to get rid of the bottle,” an anonymous police officer revealed. “These orders were coming from up high, and I think senior officials from Australia were also involved because they did not want their national figure to have an ending like this.”

The source further claimed that authorities wished to maintain Warne’s legacy by keeping certain details out of public knowledge. “So, the official report came out as that he suffered a heart attack and no other details as to what could have caused it. No one will come out to confirm the Kamagra because it remains a sensitive subject. There were lots of powerful invisible hands behind all this,” they added.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Controversy Over Warne’s Lifestyle and Cause of Death

Further allegations suggest there was a puddle of vomit and blood at the scene, but officials ensured that Kamagra was removed as instructed. The drug, which is reportedly illegal in Thailand but available in pharmacies, is known for its dangerous side effects—especially for those with heart conditions.

A Cricket Australia doctor suggested that Warne’s lifestyle, including smoking and an unhealthy diet, played a role in his premature death. Another source stressed that Kamagra should not be consumed by individuals with “congenital heart weakness.”

A Legacy Beyond Controversy

Warne played 145 Tests and 194 ODIs between 1992 and 2007, amassing a remarkable 1001 international wickets. His contributions to reviving leg-spin bowling remain unmatched, ensuring his cricketing legacy endures despite the mystery surrounding his final moments.

ALSO READ: Danger Man For India: SRH’s Travis Head Scared Of Only One Bowler – And It’s Not Jasprit Bumrah

 

 

Filed under

Australia Cricket Australia India Kamagra Shane Warne Shane Warne Death

newsx

Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Surpasses 1,600 As Rescue Efforts Continue
newsx

Noida Lamborghini Crash: Injured Labourer Alleges Overspeeding
Trump Threatens To Impose

Trump Threatens To Impose Tariffs And Bomb Iran If Nuclear Deal Is Not Signed And...
newsx

Shane Warne’s Death: Dark Secret Involving ‘Sex Drug’ Removed From Hotel Room Revealed?
newsx

Eid Mubark: From PM Modi To Celeb Greetings On Eid, Check Here
newsx

Danger Man For India: SRH’s Travis Head Scared Of Only One Bowler – And It’s...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Surpasses 1,600 As Rescue Efforts Continue

Myanmar Earthquake: Death Toll Surpasses 1,600 As Rescue Efforts Continue

Noida Lamborghini Crash: Injured Labourer Alleges Overspeeding

Noida Lamborghini Crash: Injured Labourer Alleges Overspeeding

Trump Threatens To Impose Tariffs And Bomb Iran If Nuclear Deal Is Not Signed And Finalised

Trump Threatens To Impose Tariffs And Bomb Iran If Nuclear Deal Is Not Signed And...

Eid Mubark: From PM Modi To Celeb Greetings On Eid, Check Here

Eid Mubark: From PM Modi To Celeb Greetings On Eid, Check Here

Danger Man For India: SRH’s Travis Head Scared Of Only One Bowler – And It’s Not Jasprit Bumrah

Danger Man For India: SRH’s Travis Head Scared Of Only One Bowler – And It’s...

Entertainment

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

Movie Watchers Troll Salman Khan’s Latest Move Sikandar, Calls It A ‘Disaster’

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

‘You Gotta Drink Snake Sperm’, Here Is Jessica Simpson’s Shocking Vocal Tip

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With Fiancé

Sydney Sweeney Spotted with Co-Star Glen Powell at His Sister’s Wedding Amid Split Rumours With

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

Salman Khan Sends Gifts As Foundations Host ‘Sikandar’ Screening For Special Children

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’ Backlash

‘Trying To Make My Son A Scapegoat’ Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Mother Breaks Silence On ‘L2: Empuraan’

Lifestyle

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok