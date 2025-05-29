Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
  Shane Watson Predicts RCB as IPL 2025 Champions, Virat Kohli To Be Man Of The Match

Kohli has racked up eight half-centuries so far and is on the brink of equalling David Warner’s record for most fifties in a single IPL season.

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru gear up for a crucial clash against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1, former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has made a bold and stirring prediction. Watson, who once donned the RCB jersey himself, believes this is the year the team finally lifts the elusive IPL trophy.

Watson’s Confidence in RCB and Kohli

Sharing his thoughts in a video posted on X, Watson revealed his picks for the season finale.

“The winner of IPL 2025… I’ve been thinking long and hard about it, is RCB. And the Man of the Match for me is Virat Kohli, the great man. And here’s the reason why. I just get a feeling that this is the time for RCB. They have had a few blips in the back end of the tournament, but with Josh Hazlewood coming back for the Playoffs, I get a feeling this is the year,” Watson said.

His endorsement comes at a time when Virat Kohli has been in magnificent form this season. The RCB stalwart has notched up 602 runs in just 13 matches, averaging a superb 60.20 and striking at 147.91.

RCB’s Legacy: Hope, Heartbreak, and Hunger

RCB’s journey in the IPL has always been a rollercoaster of emotions. Despite boasting iconic names over the years, they remain one of the most passionate yet unfulfilled franchises in IPL history.

Since their debut in 2008, RCB have made it to the finals three times—2009, 2011, and 2016—only to fall short each time. Yet, their fan base remains fiercely loyal, holding out hope for that one golden moment.

This season, RCB appear determined to rewrite their story. With a blend of resilience, form, and strategy, they have fought hard to reach the playoffs again.

Qualifier Showdown: Aiming for Glory

Thursday’s showdown in Mullanpur against Punjab Kings is high-stakes for both franchises. Neither RCB nor PBKS have lifted the IPL trophy, and this Qualifier is a golden opportunity for one of them to make history.

While RCB is led by Rajat Patidar, PBKS has found new direction under captain Shreyas Iyer and coach Ricky Ponting. Both teams have shown tenacity, and the battle promises to be an electrifying one.

Even the team that loses will still have a chance at redemption in Qualifier 2, where they’ll meet the winner of Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians. But for now, all eyes are on this potential turning point—one that could finally see RCB break their long-standing title drought.

ALSO READ: GT vs MI Eliminator: Will Jos Buttler Return For The Match? Here's What We Know

 

