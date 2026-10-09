Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend Out In Second Round

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been stunned by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 2026 on October 9, Friday. Hurkacz, securing his first victory over Djokovic, beat the champion Tennis player in straight sets 6-4 6-3, thereby knocking him out of the competition.
Novak Djokovic had expressed sympathy with Alex de Minaur after China Open win
Meanwhile, Djokovic was quite sympathetic of Alex de Minaur following his China Open victory, given the Australian had to retire midway through the final due to a groin injury.
“I don’t feel great … I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans,” said De Minaur at the trophy presentation.
“I didn’t want to finish like this… hopefully see you next year,” added the 27-year-old fifth seed.
“This year has been quite challenging for me, lots of ups and downs, physical and health issues. So I just tried to find a good feeling on the court, and obviously I know that when I’m striking the ball well I can still compete at the highest level.”