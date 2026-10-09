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Home > Sports News > Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend Out In Second Round

Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend Out In Second Round

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been stunned by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 2026 on October 9, Friday. Hurkacz, securing his first victory over Djokovic, beat the champion Tennis player in straight sets 6-4 6-3, thereby knocking him out of the competition.

Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend In Second Round. (Image Credits: X)
Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend In Second Round. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 18:32 IST

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic has been stunned by Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz in the second round of the Shanghai Masters 2026 on October 9, Friday. Hurkacz, securing his first victory over Djokovic, beat the champion Tennis player in straight sets 6-4 6-3, thereby knocking him out of the competition.

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Tenth seed Djokovic ​arrived in Shanghai fresh from ​winning a record seventh China Open crown ⁠after Australia’s Alex de Minaur retired ​with a groin injury in Tuesday’s final.  The ​24-times Grand Slam champion, whose last Shanghai title came in 2018, had an 8-0 record ​against 29-year-old Hurkacz.
But the Pole, a ​former world number six, produced a clinical display, firing ‌13 ⁠aces and 28 winners while conceding little on serve to beat Djokovic in one hour and 27 minutes in ​his first ​Shanghai ⁠appearance since capturing the title in 2023. The defeat marked the ​latest setback in a testing ​season ⁠for the 39-year-old Serbian, who suffered a shock first-round exit at the US ⁠Open, ​his earliest Grand Slam ​defeat since the 2006 Australian Open.

Novak Djokovic had expressed sympathy with Alex de Minaur after China Open win

Meanwhile, Djokovic was quite sympathetic of Alex de Minaur following his China Open victory, given the Australian had to retire midway through the final due to a groin injury.

De Minaur left the court for a medical timeout after losing the first-set tiebreak but played on with his ​left thigh heavily bandaged. He had to stop after winning the first game ​of the second set, leaving him trailing 7-6(3) 0-1.
“I don’t feel ⁠great … I want to say sorry to all the amazing fans,” said De Minaur ​at the trophy presentation.
“I didn’t want to finish like this… hopefully see you next ​year,” added the 27-year-old fifth seed.

The two had gone toe to toe in the first set, targeting the baseline to pressure each other. De Minaur almost broke Djokovic in the fifth game but the ​Serbian saved the break ​point with a ⁠full-stretch backhand down the sideline. De Minaur held firm but the 27-year-old’s error count increased during the tiebreak to hand the first ​set to Djokovic. An exhausted Djokovic also needed treatment during the break ​and the ⁠39-year-old was surprised when De Minaur signalled the end of the match.
“This year has been quite challenging for me, lots of ups and downs, physical and health issues. So I ​just tried to find a good feeling on ​the court, and obviously I know that when I’m striking the ball well I can still compete at ​the highest level.”
It remains to be seen if Djokovic has enough fuel to compete in the Australian Open next year.
(With inputs from Reuters)

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Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend Out In Second Round
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Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend Out In Second Round
Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend Out In Second Round
Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend Out In Second Round
Shanghai Masters 2026: Novak Djokovic Stunned As Hubert Hurkacz Knocks Serbian Tennis Legend Out In Second Round
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