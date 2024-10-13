Shanghai Masters Final: Novak Djokovic Misses Out On 100th Title As Jannik Sinner Beats Him In Straight Sets

Both players won 73 points in the first set, underscoring how evenly matched they were. The turning point in the second set came when Djokovic missed another crucial backhand volley, giving Sinner the first break points of the match. Sinner converted the second with a forehand winner, taking the lead.

Novak Djokovic missed his chance to secure the 100th title of his illustrious career after losing to Jannik Sinner in a highly competitive Shanghai Masters final. Sinner, currently ranked world number one, maintained his impressive form with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 victory over the 37-year-old Serbian.

Djokovic, aiming to join the exclusive club of men with 100 titles—alongside Jimmy Connors (109) and Roger Federer (103)—had extra motivation in Shanghai. He was determined to show that he could still compete with the younger generation for top honors.

Novak Djokovic Misses Out On 100th Title

However, a few costly mistakes by the 24-time Grand Slam champion during critical moments allowed Sinner to capitalize and take control of the match. The 23-year-old Italian, despite being involved in a doping case that remains unresolved despite an initial clearance, delivered an outstanding performance to secure his seventh title of a remarkable year.

Sinner, who has had victories at both the Australian Open and US Open in 2024, has now won 65 out of 71 matches this season. Despite the loss, Djokovic could take away positives from the tournament, where he showcased some of his finest tennis this year. However, the fact that he has now lost to Sinner three times in a row highlights the challenge he faces from the rising stars of tennis, including Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain.

“It’s tough to tell you the secret [to beating Djokovic] because he doesn’t have any weaknesses,” Sinner commented. “You have to use the small amount of chances he gives you. He is a legend of our sport and is very tough to play against.”

How Did Sinner Manage To Edge Out Djokovic

The first set, full of powerful serves and accurate shot-making, remained tight as neither player faced a break point, with none of the 12 games even reaching deuce. The tie-break saw Sinner dominate early with a 4-0 lead.

Though Djokovic fought back to 5-3, a missed backhand volley set up three set points for Sinner, who secured the set after Djokovic sent a return wide.

Both players won 73 points in the first set, underscoring how evenly matched they were. The turning point in the second set came when Djokovic missed another crucial backhand volley, giving Sinner the first break points of the match. Sinner converted the second with a forehand winner, taking the lead.

Djokovic was unable to recover from the break, as Sinner continued to play with excellent balance between offense and defense. The Italian offered no openings as he closed out the match to win his first Shanghai Masters title.