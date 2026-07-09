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Home > Sports News > Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO

Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO

Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Afghanistan cricket was left in tears as former pacer Shapoor Zadran received an emotional final farewell after his mortal remains arrived in the country. Heartbreaking visuals showed Rashid Khan and other Afghanistan cricketers breaking down while paying tribute to their former teammate, who died after battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening immune disorder.

Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO
Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 17:17 IST

Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Afghanistan cricket was left in tears as former pacer Shapoor Zadran was given an emotional final farewell after his mortal remains arrived in the country.  Heartbreaking visuals showed Rashid Khan and other Afghanistan cricketers breaking down while paying tribute to their former teammate, who passed away after battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare and life-threatening immune disorder on Tuesday (July 7).

Who attended Shapoor Zadran funeral?

Several members of the Afghanistan cricket fraternity attended Shapoor Zadran’s funeral and final farewell. Rashid Khan was seen visibly emotional, while current and former Afghanistan players, officials, family members and fans gathered to offer prayers. Mohammad Nabi and other senior Afghan cricket figures also paid tribute as the country mourned one of its early cricketing heroes.

The atmosphere was filled with grief as Zadran’s coffin was carried through a large gathering of mourners. Players embraced each other and struggled to hold back tears while remembering the former left-arm pacer, who was part of Afghanistan’s rise from associate cricket to the international stage.

Who was Shapoor Zadran?

Shapoor Zadran was a former Afghanistan fast bowler, born on July 8, 1987, in Logar Province. A left-arm fast-medium bowler, he represented Afghanistan from 2004 to 2020 and became one of the country’s most recognisable early pace bowlers.

Zadran played 43 ODIs and 32 T20Is for Afghanistan. He made his ODI debut against Scotland in 2009 and his T20I debut against Ireland in 2010. He was also part of Afghanistan’s journey in major ICC tournaments and played an important role in the team’s early rise in world cricket.

Shapoor Zadran’s Cricket Legacy

Known for his height, pace and fighting spirit, Zadran helped Afghanistan gain recognition during their formative years in international cricket. His commitment made him a respected figure among teammates and fans, and his contribution remains an important part of Afghanistan’s cricket history.

As of July 9, Afghanistan’s cricket community continues to mourn Shapoor Zadran’s death. The emotional farewell attended by players, officials and fans reflected the deep respect he earned as one of Afghanistan cricket’s pioneers.

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Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO
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Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO
Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO
Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO
Shapoor Zadran Funeral: Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Break Down in Tears as Afghanistan Bids Emotional Farewell to Former Teammate | WATCH VIDEO

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