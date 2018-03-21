Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is quite unhappy with Kerala Cricket Association (KCA)'s decision to shift One Day International (ODI) match between India and West Indies from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi and has asked people to join a candlelight protest. he said that the decision was bizarre as the football-ready turf of the stadium might be damaged if the ground is made cricket-ready.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is an MP from Thiruvananthapuram has expressed his displeasure over Kerala Cricket Association (KCA)’s decision to shift One Day International (ODI) match between India and West Indies from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi. He has also asked all the cricket fans to be part of a candlelight protest at Martyrs Column at 6 PM on Saturday. Calling the decision as bizarre, Tharoor said that the move was highly suspect as world-class turf for football will have to be dug up for the purpose, while Trivandrum already boasts of a cricket-ready stadium.

“Thanks for the outpouring of support for my firm opposition to KCA’s shifting the WI ODI to Kochi. Turf laid for top-class football would have to be dug up, while a cricket-ready SportsHub stadium in Trivandrum, the best in India, lies idle. Who gains from this suspect decision?” Mr Tharoor posted on the micro-blogging site. Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is on the same side as Shashi Tharoor and tweeted that he was concerned about the damage to FIFA approved world class football turf and that administrators must find a way to ensure that football and cricket can co-exist together. “Worried about the potential damage to the FIFA approved World class Football turf in Kochi. Urge the KCA to take the right decision where cricket (Thiruvananthapuram) and Football (Kochi) can happily coexist,” the master blaster tweeted.

ALSO READ: Vijay Shankar still disheartened about his bad performance in Nidahas Trophy final; says he is finding it difficult to move on

It is important to note that the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Kochi was last used for FIFA U-14 World Cup and it has been a venue of football matches in past few years. the venue had hosted a cricket match back in 2014 and faces the risk of football turf being damaged in a bid to make it cricket-ready again.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni’s journey has been totally different than mine, says Dinesh Karthik

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App