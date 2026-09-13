Sher-E-Punjab 2026 Final: Check Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions Preview, Predicted Lineups, Timings, Live Streaming And More

Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions: The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 will culminate in the grand finale match, where Amritsar Soormas will face off against Ludhiana Lions at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday, September 13. These two teams have been the most consistent ones of all during the entire tournament. The two of them are now going to meet in the final to get hold of the much-awaited trophy after putting on a great show in their semis.

Sher-E-Punjab 2026 Final: Amritsar Soormas Preview

After a crushing seven-wicket win over Mohali Kings in the first semi-final, Amritsar Soormas will walk into the final with a lot of assurance and self-belief. Naman Dhir, who has consistently been a top performer in the tournament, once again proved a point about himself. He hammered a brilliant 91 off 37 balls and brought his team over the finishing line. In their championship encounter, the Soormas have mostly depended upon their fiery and aggressive batting lineup. Dhir heads the run-scoring chart for the tournament with 626 in just 9 games.

Sher-E-Punjab 2026 Final: Ludhiana Lions Preview

Ludhiana Lions reached the final by an impressive catch against Fazilka Falcons in the second semi-final. After the faltering Lions slumped to 105/5, captain Salil Arora gave a brilliant performance in his personal century innings and led the Lions into the decider. With Sahil Bhaskar as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, grabbing 20 wickets, the team has had a good campaign.

Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions Final: Match Details

Match: Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions, Final

Tournament: Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026

Date: September 13, 2026

Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions Predicted Playing XI

Amritsar Soormas Predicted Playing XI: Sahaj Dhawan (wk), Jashanpreet Singh, Naman Dhir (C), Abhay Choudhary, Rahul Kumar, Ishmeet Singh Sandhu, Jaipartap Singh Johal, Deepin Chitkara, Shubham Rana, Mayank Markande, Akash Pandey.

Ludhiana Lions Predicted Playing XI: Salil Arora (C & wk), Abhijeet Garg, Bikramjeet Singh, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Krish Bhagat, Karteek Sharma, Madhav Singh Pathania, Rajvir Jaswal, Kartik Chadha, Sahil Bhaskar, Gurman Singh.

Amritsar Soormas vs Ludhiana Lions Live Streaming And Broadcast Details

Cricket enthusiasts can catch the final match of theSher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD live. They will also be able to watch the game live via streaming on Sony LIV.

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