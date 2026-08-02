Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: Shubman Gill And Arshdeep Singh Unveil New Tournament In New Chandigarh | Details Inside

Team India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh were present at the PCA International Cricket Stadium New Chandigarh, Punjab on August 2, Sunday to unveil the tournament Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. Some of the biggest names including Gill, Arshdeep, Ramandeep Singh and Prabhsimran Singh will feature in the same, according to a press release by PCA.

The league was launched by PCA Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and President Amarjeet Singh Mehta in the presence of Indian Cricket Captain Shubman Gill and Arshdeep Singh. A total of six teams will compete in 27 high-voltage matches for the coveted title. The tournament will be played in a round-robin format. Each franchise will have one marquee player and at least two icon players, ensuring a perfect blend of international stars, domestic performers and emerging talent from Punjab.

The official logo of the tournament was also unveiled during the launch ceremony, adding to the excitement ahead of the inaugural edition.



India Captain Shubman Gill said,

“The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a fantastic platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and progress towards playing for Punjab and India. Punjab has always produced outstanding cricketers, and I believe this league will help discover many more. I congratulate the Punjab Cricket Association for this wonderful initiative and wish the league great success.”



Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Secretary, Punjab Cricket Association, said:

“Punjab has always been one of India’s strongest contributors to cricket. From Lala Amarnath to legends like Yuvraj Singh, and now players like Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh and Harmanpreet Kaur, the state has consistently produced world-class cricketers. The depth of talent in Punjab is unmatched, and that is why we believe the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will become one of the country’s premier domestic T20 competitions.”



He said that the Punjab Cricket League is a visionary initiative of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and aims to provide a professional platform for emerging cricketers from Punjab to showcase their talent and advance to higher levels of the game.



“This league will provide young cricketers with a platform to showcase their talent alongside international stars and take the next step in their careers. We are grateful to all the players, the Punjab Cricket Association, and everyone associated with this initiative. We are confident the league will be a grand success,” added Meet Hayer.



Amarjeet Mehta, President, Punjab Cricket Association, said:

“The Sher-e-Punjab T20 League is a wonderful platform for the young cricketers of our state, and we are grateful to Hon’ble Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his constant support in making this vision a reality. The league will give aspiring players the opportunity to share the dressing room with international stars, showcase their talent on a bigger stage, and take the next step forward in their cricketing journey. We thank all the players, the Punjab Cricket Association, and everyone associated with this initiative. We are confident the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will be a grand success and play an important role in shaping and further cementing the future of Punjab cricket.”



On the occasion, Punjab Cricket Association Secretary Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, President Amarjeet Mehta, Vice President Deepak Bali, Treasurer Sunil Gupta and Joint Secretary Sidhant Sharma felicitated the franchise owners and cricketers.

The auction date for the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League was also announced during the launch event and will be held on August 9. The six franchises representing Amritsar, Fazilka, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Mohali and Bathinda will assemble their squads ahead of the inaugural season.



Each franchise will have a salary purse of INR 45 lakh. The Marquee Player’s price has been fixed at INR 10 lakh, while the base price for an Icon Player is INR 1.50 lakh. The base price for Punjab First-Class players has been set at INR 1 lakh, U-23 players at INR 75,000, U-19 players at INR 50,000, and District players at INR 20,000. Each franchise can have a maximum squad size of 20 players.

(With inputs from ANI)