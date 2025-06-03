‘She’s Been There Through It All’: Virat Kohli Dedicates RCB’s Historic IPL Win to Wife Anushka Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally have their moment in the sun. After 18 long seasons of heartbreak and close calls, RCB clinched their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2025 by defeating Punjab Kings in a tense final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Virat Kohli, the beating heart of RCB since the league began, made a deeply personal and heartfelt tribute to his wife, actress Anushka Sharma. The emotional moment came during a post-match chat and has since gone viral — not just among cricket fans, but across the country.

Kohli Thanks Anushka for 11 Years of Support

Still visibly emotional from the win, Kohli made it a point to credit Anushka not just as a partner, but as someone who’s been part of the RCB journey for more than a decade.

“She’s been coming here and supporting RCB since 2014, so it’s been 11 years for her as well,” Kohli said, pausing to gather himself. “She’s been there relentlessly — coming to the games, watching the tough ones, watching us just miss out.”

It wasn’t just about cheering from the stands. Kohli spoke openly about the emotional toll that professional sports takes on players — and their families.

“What your life partner does for you to be able to play, the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin — it’s something you can’t really explain in words,” he said.

Behind Every Player, There’s a Silent Pillar

In his brief but powerful message, Kohli touched on something rarely spoken about in sports — the quiet strength of those standing behind the scenes.

“Only when you play professionally do you understand the amount of things that go on behind the scenes and what they go through as well,” he said. “Anushka has gone through it all emotionally — watching me be down and out.”

Kohli also reminded fans of a special connection — Anushka is from Bengaluru herself. “Her coming to games… she’s a Bengaluru girl too, and she’s so, so proud,” he added with a smile.

Anushka Was There for the Big Win

Anushka Sharma was in the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the final, watching every moment of the nail-biting contest. Cameras captured her reactions throughout the match — from nervous anticipation to tears of joy as RCB finally sealed the win. Her visible excitement mirrored what millions of RCB fans were feeling, making the win even more emotional.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, have always been vocal about their support for one another. Kohli has stood by Anushka through her acting career, and she’s done the same throughout his highs and lows on the field.

A Win Shared by Millions — and One That Feels Personal

Kohli’s gesture hit home with fans not just because of the romance, but because of the honesty. After years of facing trolling, criticism, and pressure from every direction, this win wasn’t just about cricket — it was about resilience, love, and shared sacrifice.

Fans flooded social media with praise, calling the moment one of the most genuine things seen in sport in recent years. Cricketers and celebrities also joined in, applauding Kohli for acknowledging the personal side of professional success.

A Night Bengaluru Will Never Forget

RCB’s win has turned Bengaluru into one giant celebration. Fireworks, drum beats, and chants of “Ee Sala Cup Namde” filled the air across the city. And while the players lifted the trophy on the field, many fans believe this title belongs to everyone who’s stood by RCB through the tough times — including Anushka Sharma.

Kohli’s emotional tribute made one thing clear: behind every victorious moment in sport, there are silent battles fought off the field. And for him, this win — 18 years in the making — was never just about cricket. It was also about the people who stood by him when the scoreboard didn’t.

As Bengaluru basks in the glow of its first IPL title, Kohli’s words will be remembered as much as the final score.

