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Home > Sports News > Shikhar Dhawan Declares ‘My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps’, Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup

Shikhar Dhawan Declares ‘My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps’, Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has asserted that his team will be resorting to legal steps after the organisers linked his name to participation in the World T20 Continent Cup without his permission.

Shikhar Dhawan Declares 'My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps', Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup. (Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan X)
Shikhar Dhawan Declares 'My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps', Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup. (Image Credits: Shikhar Dhawan X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-10-14 10:32 IST

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has asserted that his team will be resorting to legal steps after the organisers linked his name to participation in the World T20 Continent Cup without his permission. Dhawan took to X and issued a strong response on this matter and went on to request the media not to rely on unauthorised announcements.

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“My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission” – Shikhar Dhawan

In an X post on Thursday, Dhawan alleged that the organisers had used his name without his knowledge or permission and said his team would take legal action, urging the media and fans not to rely on “unauthorised announcements.”

“I have come across my name as a participant in the World T20 Continent Cup. My name has been used by the organisers without my knowledge or permission, and my team will be taking the appropriate legal steps to address this. I request the media and my fans to not report or rely on any unauthorised announcements. Thank you for your continued love and support,” Dhawan said.

The announcement entailed Dhawan’s inclusion in the Asia Warriors Squad along with some Pakistani players like Sohaib Maqsood and Iftikhar Ahmed.

Dhawan represented India across all formats, but ODI was his forte. In 167 ODI appearances, the southpaw produced some extraordinary performances and racked up 6,793 runs at an average of 44.1, including 17 centuries and 39 fifties. In the longest format of cricket, Dhawan garnered 2,315 runs in 34 matches at an average of 40.6. His Test career was laced with seven tons and five half-centuries. In the T20I format, Dhawan made 68 appearances and scored 1,759 runs at an average of 27.9, including 11 fifties.

The elegant left-handed batter had also plied his trade for the Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Deccan Chargers, SunRisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in IPL, with his last season coming in the year 2024. In 222 games, he mustered 6769 runs at 35.25 along with two hundreds and 51 half-centuries. He also became the first player in the tournament history to hit back-to-back centuries.

(With inputs from ANI)

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Shikhar Dhawan Declares ‘My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps’, Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup
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Shikhar Dhawan Declares ‘My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps’, Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup

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Shikhar Dhawan Declares ‘My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps’, Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup
Shikhar Dhawan Declares ‘My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps’, Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup
Shikhar Dhawan Declares ‘My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps’, Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup
Shikhar Dhawan Declares ‘My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps’, Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup
Shikhar Dhawan Declares ‘My Team Will Be Taking The Appropriate Legal Steps’, Denies Participation In World T20 Continent Cup

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