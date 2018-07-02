Before India take on England in the crucial 3 ODIs, 5 Tests, 3 T20s starting on July 3, Hardik Pandya and Shikhar Dhawan were caught dancing on FIFA World Cup 2018 official song 'Live It Up'. Pandya posted the video on his Twitter handle saying, ‘Me & jatta caught in action. We love dancing & singing.’

Panday recently posted a video on Twitter, again taking his fans by surprise with a caption ‘Me & jatta caught in action. We love dancing & singing.’

Hardik Pandya scored a blitzkrieg 32 off 9 balls in the second T20I against Ireland to take India’s total to 213. His cameo entertained everyone watching the match and even those who caught the highlights later. Whether it’s on the field or off the field Pandya is never behind in entertaining his fans, be it his batting or hairstyle or his comments on social media, he always surprises his fans.

In the video Pandya was caught grooving with Shikhar Dhawan to FIFA World Cup 2018 official anthem-‘Live It Up’. The official song has Hollywood legend Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi and has been produced by Diplo.

Me & jatta caught in action. We love dancing & singing. 😁 🎶 @SDhawan25 pic.twitter.com/P4vqsuxUVh — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) July 1, 2018

Earlier, India thrashed Ireland 2-0 in the T20I series. However, the loss of Jasprit Bumrah with a thumb injury has been a major concern for the visiting side.

Deepak Chahar was named as a replacement for Bumrah while Washington Sundar, who was also ruled out, made way for Krunal Pandya in India’s T20 squad for the upcoming series against England. Sundar suffered an injury to his right ankle during the practice session at Malahide Cricket Club Dublin on June 26.

India have taken on England in 11 T20I and England lead with 6 wins to their name as compared to five for the latter.

The hosts, England, will be riding on high morale after their previous performance against Australia, which saw them thrashing the Kangaroos 5-0 in One-day International (ODI) series.

However, a bad news for England have come ahead of the series in the form of medium-pacer Tom Curran injury. Dawid Malan has been called-up to cover for his injury.

