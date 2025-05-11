Home
Sunday, May 11, 2025
  Shikhar Dhawan Hits Back at Pakistan Over Ceasefire Violation, Labels It 'Ghatiya Desh'

Misri had announced at 6 p.m. that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries had come to an agreement to cease hostilities.

Tensions between India and Pakistan surged once again after a short-lived ceasefire agreement was broken mere hours after it was made.

On Saturday, May 10, both nations reportedly agreed to halt military activities. However, the fragile peace crumbled quickly, with India accusing Pakistan of violating the terms of the deal.

Ceasefire Collapses Within Hours

The breach was officially addressed late Saturday night during a media briefing by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

He urged Pakistan to take “appropriate steps” in response to the violations and to approach the matter with “seriousness.”

Just as the ceasefire was being tested, former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan voiced his frustration on social media.

“Ghatiya desh ne fir apna ghatiyapan poori duniya ke aage dikha diya. #Pakistan #Ceasefire,” Dhawan tweeted, making his stance clear.

Dhawan’s Support for Operation Sindoor

Dhawan has been outspoken ever since India launched Operation Sindoor. The operation was a direct response to the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam late last month, which took the lives of 26 tourists.

His comment came as sentiments across India ran high, especially after the government accused Pakistan of sponsoring cross-border terrorism and continuing to disrupt regional peace.

Nation Rallies Behind Armed Forces

Other prominent Indian athletes have also expressed their support for the armed forces. Names like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma have publicly backed the military’s efforts.

The situation escalated further when India intercepted attempted drone and missile strikes by Pakistan on Thursday night. Key locations, including Jammu and Pathankot, were among the 15 targets across northern India that were reportedly defended successfully.

Earlier on Saturday, Misri had announced at 6 p.m. that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries had come to an agreement to cease hostilities.

But just five hours later, that message was overshadowed by fresh hostilities — once again pushing peace hopes into uncertainty.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli Wants To Retire From Test Cricket, Has Told BCCI: Reports

 

