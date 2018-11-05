Sunrisers Hyderabad took to their official Twitter handle on Monday afternoon and announced the shock exit of one of their most prized asset. Hyderabad captioned the press release with: We have traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. We thank Shikhar for his contribution to the team over the years and wish him the very best.

In a sudden turn of events, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was offloaded by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange of Delhi Daredevils’ Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. As per statement released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhawan was unsettled at the team due to financial reasons and he will now ply his trade in the cash-rich league with Delhi Daredevils from 2019 season which will start from March 29. Shikhar Dhawan, who played for Delhi in the inaugural IPL season of 2008, joined Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and was playing for them ever since.

We have traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. We thank Shikhar for his contribution to the team over the years and wish him the very best. pic.twitter.com/oEqwJ61yw1 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 5, 2018

The press release read, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce, that one of our long standing players, Shikhar Dhawan will be moving to another franchise in 2019. The Sunrisers were delighted to pick Shikhar up in ht eauction after using one of its RTM (right to match) cards earlier in the year. Unfortunately, it has become apparent that the player has been unsettled ever since with the amount he was bought for in the auction, which unfortunately we cannot rectify due to IPL rules.

The franchise has made the decision to trade Shikhar as they feel it is best for both parties. Sunrisers value the great contribution that Shikhar has made over the years, and saddened that due to financial reasons, he feels it’s time to move on. We wish him and his family all the best.”

On the other hand, an upbeat Delhi Daredevils took to their Twitter handle and shared the big news amid much fanfare. They shared an animated image of Shikhar Dhawan with the caption Gabbar Is Back.

Brace yourselves, for he has returned, where it all began! Welcome Home, Shikhar Dhawan. 🙌#DilDilli #Dhadkega pic.twitter.com/LFGMxs1bEk — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) November 5, 2018

