MS Dhoni retirement: Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, who is known for his explosive batting and handlebar mustache, came out in support of former Indian captain MS Dhoni on Saturday. The 33-year-old south-paw cricketer said that MS Dhoni is a senior player and he understands when to bid adieu to the international cricket. During a TV show, Dhawan said that as far as he knows MS Dhoni, he understands when is the right time for everything. The decision of retirement from the limited over format should be his own and people should stop commenting on it. Mahi has taken many important and right decisions which resulted fruitful for the team, so people should wait and let him decide.

Dhawan, who made his international debut under the captaincy of Dhoni, is one of the close aides to the wicketkeeper-batsman. Praising the 2-time world cup winning captain, Shikhar Dhawan said MS Dhoni is a great leader who knows how to lead from the front. Mahi brought the best out of every player and never let his boys feel low.

That’s the quality of a big leader, Shikhar Dhawan said while lauding MS Dhoni. He knows the skill to get the best out of everyone and turn a player into a champion. The number of wins describes his greatness in the correct manner.

Dhoni’s control, decision-making ability and taking risks are some of quality, said Dhawan. Players of Team India including his successor Virat Kohli have immense reverence for the Jharkhand lad.

A couple of days, another left-hander, Yuvraj Singh, had batted for Dhoni. Yuvi had said Dhoni is capable enough to make the decision on his retirement.

There also talk going on that Dhoni is eyeing to take retirement holding another T20I World Cup in his hands. He had started his career with a world cup victory and willing to end it in the same manner.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App