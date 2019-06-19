Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of World Cup 2019. Dhawan has been replaced by 21-year-old keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Dhawan had suffered a thumb injury during the match against Australia on June 9.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of World Cup 2019 on Wednesday, June 19, due to the thumb injury he sustained when playing against Australia on June 9. Keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has already been flown down to England, has been included in the squad as a replacement for Dhawan. Dhawan had got injured in the match against Australia where he played the match-winning innings of 117 off 109 balls at The Oval on June 9.

According to the Indian team management, Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand. They said Dhawan will not be able to get on the field until mid-July. Dhawan who had suffered by a hairline fracture, struck by a bouncer from Australian pacer Pat Cummins.

Sources said the Indian team management had decided to keep Dhawan under observation although they had called in Rishabh Pant as a stand-by before the match against New Zealand, which was washed out on June 13. In the match against Pakistan on June 16, KL Rahul opened the innings with Rohit Sharma and scored 57 runs and was part of the 136-run opening partnership with Rohit Sharma.

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the most successful batsmen of recent times for India. He has scored 6 hundreds in the ICC tournaments so far. He has scored 3 in the Champions Trophy and 3 in the World Cup. Dhawan was the top scorer for India in the Champions Trophy 2013, the Asia Cup 2014, the World Cup 2015, the Champions Trophy 2017 and the Asia Cup 2018.

After having a great start in their World Cup 2019 campaign, the Indian team is now ready to take on tournament minnows Afghanistan on Saturday, June 22. India has beaten South Africa, Australia and Pakistan so far and the match against New Zealand was washed out by rain.

