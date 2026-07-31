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Home > Sports News > Shillong Lajong Begin Durand Cup 2026 Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Nongkseh

Shillong Lajong Begin Durand Cup 2026 Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Nongkseh

Shillong Lajong FC began their Durand Cup 2026 campaign with a 2-0 victory over Nongkseh in the Shillong Derby, with goals from Everbrightson Sana and Tremiki Lamurong.

Shillong Lajong Begin Durand Cup 2026 Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Nongkseh. Photo: Durand Cup Media
Shillong Lajong Begin Durand Cup 2026 Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Nongkseh. Photo: Durand Cup Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-07-31 19:50 IST

Shillong Lajong FC made a winning start to their Durand Cup 2026 campaign, defeating city rivals Nongkseh Sports and Cultural Club 2-0 in the Shillong Derby at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Everbrightson Sana opened the scoring in the second half before Tremiki Lamurong added a late second as Shillong Lajong secured all three points in their Group E opener.

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Shillong Lajong coach Birendra Thapa opted for a strong lineup, combining several players from the squad that finished runners-up in the 2025-26 Indian Football League season with new Brazilian recruits Arthur Pangaro and Jota. Nongkseh, meanwhile, made their Durand Cup debut with an all-Indian squad under Joseph Naik, with former Shillong Lajong captain Hardy Cliff Nongbri among the experienced players.

Despite being the less fancied side, Nongkseh started brightly and showed little fear against their more experienced opponents. The Meghalaya State League champions pressed aggressively and controlled the opening exchanges.

They came close to taking the lead when Sheen Stevenson Sohktung pounced on a defensive mistake and fired a left-footed effort from outside the box. His attempt beat the Shillong Lajong goalkeeper but struck the crossbar.

Shillong Lajong gradually found their rhythm and began taking greater control of midfield through Lamlallian Vaiphei and Gladdy Kharbuli. The Red Dragons looked threatening when breaking forward and also created openings from set pieces, although their final pass repeatedly let them down.

Everbrightson Sana was unable to properly connect with an effort after finding room inside the penalty area, while Jota sent a late first-half attempt wide after receiving a pass from Phrangki Buam. The teams went into the interval level at 0-0.

Shillong Lajong came out with greater attacking intent after the restart. Jota soon released Sana behind the Nongkseh defence, but goalkeeper Guidle Syiemlieh reacted brilliantly to stop the forward’s attempted lob.

Nongkseh then missed a huge opportunity to break the deadlock shortly after the hour mark. Aenam Graffenberg Jurwa powered past Kenstar Kharshong before drawing goalkeeper Ranit Sarkar out of position. He squared the ball for Khyriem Wahlang, but the midfielder surprisingly lifted his effort over the bar from close range.

The miss proved costly as Shillong Lajong took the lead around ten minutes later. Jota’s lofted delivery caused confusion in the Nongkseh defence, allowing Phrangki Buam to collect the loose ball. Buam then set up Sana, who calmly finished into an unguarded net.

Buam was involved again for the second goal four minutes before full time. The winger spotted Tremiki Lamurong making a run into the box and produced a smart reverse pass. Tremiki raced through and calmly finished with his left foot between the goalkeeper’s legs.

Shillong Lajong comfortably managed the closing stages to seal a 2-0 victory and begin their Group E campaign on a positive note.

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Shillong Lajong Begin Durand Cup 2026 Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Nongkseh
Tags: durand cup 2026Nongkseh Sports and Cultural ClubShillong DerbyShillong Lajong FCShillong Lajong vs Nongkseh

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Shillong Lajong Begin Durand Cup 2026 Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Nongkseh
Shillong Lajong Begin Durand Cup 2026 Campaign With 2-0 Win Over Nongkseh
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