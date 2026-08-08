Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Mumbay FC 5-0, Storm To Top Of Durand Cup Group E

Shillong Lajong FC produced another dominant display in the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup, sweeping aside Mumbay FC 5-0 in their Group E encounter at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, August 8.

Everbrightson Sana was the star of the show with two goals, while Abhay Gurung, Tremiki Lamurong and Figo Syndai also found the net as Shillong Lajong maintained their perfect start to the tournament.

The victory takes Lajong to six points from two matches and puts them at the top of Group E. Langsning FC are second with four points, while Nongkseh SS&CC have one. Mumbay FC remain at the bottom without a point from their opening two games.

Shillong Lajong dominated possession and territory from the opening stages, repeatedly stretching the Mumbay defence through Phrangki Buam and Jota on the flanks.

The hosts came close to opening the scoring in the seventh minute when Ephraim Lalremtluanga’s free-kick found Arthur Pangaro, but his powerful header was cleared under pressure. Pangaro had another opportunity later in the half, while Sana also tested Mumbay goalkeeper Yasheel Manish Shah.

Despite Lajong’s pressure, Mumbay managed to keep the score level for much of the first half. Their task became considerably harder, however, when captain Ahmed Faiz Khan was forced off with an ankle injury in the 45th minute.

Lajong immediately capitalised on the setback. Joedson Dos Santos’ free-kick picked out Sana, whose header was saved by Yasheel, but Gurung reacted quickest to bury the rebound.

The hosts doubled their advantage just moments later. Tremiki received possession inside the box, created space for himself and calmly dispatched the ball past Yasheel to give Lajong a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Mumbay struggled to recover after the interval, and Lajong continued their assault. In the 52nd minute, Tremiki turned provider, threading a pass through the defence for Sana, who smashed a first-time effort into the top corner.

Sana then completed his brace in the 64th minute after capitalising on a poor touch from Dhruvmil Pandya. The forward raced into the area before producing a composed finish.

Mumbay goalkeeper Yasheel prevented the margin from becoming even larger with several important saves, but he could do little in the 88th minute.

Substitute Manbhakupar Iawphniaw delivered a cross into a crowded penalty area, and after an attempted clearance fell awkwardly, fellow substitute Figo Syndai headed home to complete the five-goal rout.

The result leaves Shillong Lajong firmly in control of Group E and within touching distance of the quarter-finals, while Mumbay FC now face a difficult battle to revive their campaign.