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Home > Sports News > Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board

Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is in line to earn a key role within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) if latest reports are to be believed. According to reports, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Akhtar recently as the board is keen to make some sweeping changes following the disastrous tour of England.

Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board
Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 21:08 IST

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar is in line to earn a key role within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) if latest reports are to be believed. According to reports, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Akhtar recently as the board is keen to make some sweeping changes following the disastrous tour of England.

Will Pakistan Cricket Board appoint Shoaib Akhtar as chief selector?

It remains unclear what role Naqvi has in store for the retired cricketer but the source claimed that the relations between the two have been excellent. According to PTI, the source claimed:

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Few weeks back when Shoaib’s elder brother passed away Mohsin Naqvi had interacted with him closely and was there for him. This gesture impressed Shoaib a lot who has been a vocal critic of the PCB and Pakistan cricket in the past in his media appearances. Shoaib is in line to get a major posting but obviously when he met with the Chairman he had his own set of ideas and conditions through which he believes Pakistan cricket can be taken forward.”

The 51-year-old, one of the fastest bowlers produced overall, has featured in 46 Tests, 163 ODIs and 15 T20Is from 1997 to 2011. He clocked his fastest ball of 161.3 km/h (100.2 mph) against England on February 22, 2003 during the 50-over World Cup in South Africa.

Pakistan Cricket Board also planning broader coaching changes

Besides this, the board is planning to trigger other major changes in both men’s and women’s coaching staff. The men’s backroom staff recently saw the departures of fielding coach and batting coach, Shane McDermott and Ashley Noffke, respectively. The source further claimed that the PCB is likely to appoint a long-term permanent head coach for the women’s team, whose performances have also been on a terminal decline. The source stated:

“The board is working on some plans for the future and there will be some changes in the cricket think tank soon because the Chairman has made it clear that he expects better results from the national mens, womens, shaheens and junior teams.”

Pakistan’s men’s team is set to be next be in action in October, hosting Sri Lanka for a T20I series. The Men in Green will also host Sri Lanka and England for an ODI tri-series, which will be a key part of their 2027 World Cup’s preparation.

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Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board
Tags: Mohsin NaqviPakistan Cricket BoardPCBShoaib Akhtar

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Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board

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Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board
Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board
Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board
Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board
Shoaib Akhtar as Pakistan Chief Selector? PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi Eyes Former Pacer For Key Role in Pakistan Cricket Board

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